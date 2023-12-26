Commentary: Dangerous Books

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

It’s interesting the parallels in life. This weekend I wrapped up a quick read of the book, “What We Knew” which chronicled first hand accounts from Nazi Germany told by Jewish and non-Jewish survivors of the Holocaust.

From the perspective of historians, one of the most important questions is what did the German people know and when did they know it.

Here we are, approaching 80 years since the end of World War II and most of the people from that period are long gone, or were very young at the time, and yet, we still don’t have a definitive answer.

A few years ago someone suggested that instead of watching TV during your downtime, read books. So, this year, I will have read over 120 books. I make it a point to read every book I can get my hands on with respect to criminal justice reform. But I have an ongoing project – I read books on atrocities.

Those who do not learn from history… Or as I like to put it, as the memory of human horrors fades into the oblivion of history, I am bearing witness for future generations. The danger of course is that if we start to forget something as well covered as the Holocaust, what hope do we have to remember the lesser known and understood horrors of human history?

But it’s more than that, this year we are again reminded that books are inherently dangerous. This of course gets me into the current debate.

The last few weeks, people have been calling out the book “Flamer” – and I tip my cap to Trustee Joe DiNunzio who probably didn’t realize he was putting his neck on the line sharing his love for that book.

The controversy I think is misplaced and probably done by people who have not read the entire book but rather have seen what appears to be offensive graphics and passages – that are of course lifted out of context.

To see someone call the book “sexually explicit” “erotic” and “pornographic” – I don’t think those people understand the definitions of those words.

This reminds me of a school district in Tennessee banning the book “Maus.”

This one hit pretty close to home.

I am going to tell a pretty personal story here. In 1990, before my senior year in high school, I attended school in Israel. It was a pretty interesting time, because it was right in the middle of Intifada and it was an eye opening experience for someone from a small upper middle class college town in California.

But what threw me the most, was the course I took on Jewish history and the holocaust. The abandonment of the Jews. The fact that the west would not raise their immigration quotas to accept more Jewish. The idea that the US turned away ships full of Jews, condemning them to annihilation.

To this day, I am convinced beyond any doubt that my politics were shaped by this experience.

I won’t go into a lot of details, but I had to leave the program early and get some treatment for my depression. One of things my counselor had me read with Maus – which must have just come out at the that time, because Art Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992.

If you haven’t read it, the book tells the story of his parents living in 1940s Poland and him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor. It’s told in cartoon form.

But yes, it’s a graphic novel and it’s about the Holocaust. It doesn’t censor things, like the fact that there is in fact “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman.

Newsflash – when people were deported to the concentration and extermination camps, they were stripped of their clothing.

Guess what, if you watch the movie Schindler’s List, you will hear horrible language and see nudity.

My mother used to tell me if people had to experience these horrors, the least we can do is watch this stuff.

Should children read Maus? I certainly think someone in middle school or high school should.

If you don’t want your kid to read such things, I think an opt out policy is alright, just as you can opt your kids out of sex education.

We already have a problem in this country and this world – our younger generation doesn’t know about Holocaust. That’s not just a small problem – it’s a potential calamity waiting to happen.

It’s not just the admonition about failure to learn history – it’s how dangerous it is to fail to recognition the depths of human atrocities.

There are two passages from Elie Wiesel’s “Night” that ring true for me.

Both of them come from the people of Hungary who doubt this can be happening. I believe this is at the end of 1943 or early 1944, so in the middle of the mass murder, people are incredulous.

“Can this be true? This is the twentieth century, not the Middle Ages. Who would allow such crimes to be committed? How could the world remain silent?”

And:

“Yes, we even doubted his resolve to exterminate us. Annihilate an entire people? Wipe out a population dispersed throughout so many nations? So many millions of people! By what means? In the middle of the twentieth century!”

The idea that Hitler could be perpetuating this in the middle of the 20th Century in Europe was preposterous – and yet it wasn’t and it happened.

My belief is firmly what our kids don’t know in the middle of the 21st Century can in fact kill them.

Books like “Flamer” are intended to shock and grab people’s attention but they also illuminate very real things that people are going through.

There is nothing “pornographic” or “erotic” about the book. It’s graphic because those things really do happen. Heck, they happened way back in the 80s when I was in high school and I’m sure they are happening far more often today.

Books are dangerous. But guess what, you can’t wrap your kids up in plastic bubble wrap and have them go through life. Real bad stuff lurks in the world and we have to learn about it in order to navigate this life.