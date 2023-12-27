Commentary: Why Didn’t I think of That…

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Earlier this month, social media and other news services reported: “School Board President Trolls ‘Moms For Liberty’ By Using Stack Of Banned Books To Get Sworn In.”

Given what we have seen recently in Davis and the Moms for Liberty jabs at a school board member for promoting certain books, I found this story irresistible.

Apparently: “Pennsylvania Democrat Karen Smith decided to take her oath of office as the new Central Bucks Board President on a stack of banned and challenged books instead of a Bible.”

The report notes, “Pennsylvania Democrat Karen Smith earned social media plaudits after she decided to take her oath of office as the new Central Bucks Board President on a stack of banned and challenged books instead of a Bible—a direct jab at the far-right organization Moms for Liberty.”

It continues, “Over the last couple of years, the group has infiltrated school districts as part of a larger campaign by Republicans to energize conservative voters, particularly in school board elections. The organization has actively worked to remove books from school libraries and campaigned against school curriculums that mention LGBTQ+ rights, race, and discrimination.

“Smith, among the five Democrats who secured victory in the elections, emphasized their collective stance against the previous Republican majority’s policies of book banning and anti-LGBTQ+ measures. This electoral victory transformed the board’s dynamics from 6–3 Republican to a 6–3 Democratic majority.”

The story went on to note: “Smith expressed her commitment to students’ freedom to read by choosing a stack of books challenged or banned in schools across the country. Her gesture signified a stance against censorship and a pledge to uphold open access to diverse literature.

“Among the six books she placed her hand on were novels featuring LGBTQ+ characters and themes, including works by Donna Gephart, George M. Johnson, Mike Curato, and Susan Kuklin.”

That’s right, the infamous book by Mike Curato which people are wanting to ban despite not having read it…

Newly appointed Central Bucks Board President, Karen Smith, swearing in on a stack of banned/challenged books! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCg5920Zyj — Diana Leygerman (@dinachka82) December 5, 2023

This, combined with the news about Moms for Liberty, is quite the victory lap ✨ https://t.co/k399KFZ0lh — Zein Murib (they/them) (@zeinmurib) December 5, 2023

Also of interest is that Smith “originally served on the school board as a Republican before changing her party affiliation in 2021, cited a pivotal moment when she disagreed with fellow conservatives on matters regarding transgender issues. This disagreement led her to switch parties, feeling that the Republican Party had strayed from her values.”

The article noted, “The new board, under Smith’s leadership, has overturned controversial policies enacted by its predecessors, including bans on specific library books, Pride flags, and restrictions on transgender student athletes.”

Those who believe that Moms for Liberty represents a silent majority in Davis might consider fielding a candidate on the ballot so we an see how they will perform.