Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 228: Exonerated Attorney Seeks to Undo Massive Injustice

Date:
This week on Everyday Injustice Jarrett Adams—himself exonerated of a wrongful conviction—is seeking to undo a massive injustice in Virginia.

Despite the fact that a jury found Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne not guilty of murder, a judge was able to sentence them to life in prison.  They have currently spent 22 years behind bars, but Jarrett Adams is trying to free them, having recently argued before the Virginia Supreme Court.

“The Court’s decision to sentence Terrence and Ferrone to life in prison despite being found not guilty robbed due process of its very meaning,” said Jarrett Adams.  “The U.S. Supreme Court must do away with its ruling in U.S. v Watts, which gives a judge the discretion to make a jury’s finding meaningless, and prevent further miscarriages of justice from occurring like the one we see in this case.”

Listen to Adams describing this remarkable and unthinkable injustice in the criminal legal system.

