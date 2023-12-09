Partida Endorses Cabaldon for State Senate

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento, CA – This week former West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon’s campaign for State Senate announced that Davis City Councilwoman Gloria Partida has endorsed his campaign for State Senate District 3. Partida has served on the Davis City Council since 2018.

Cabaldon said, “I am deeply honored to have the endorsement of Councilmember Partida. She is an unrelenting champion for her community, and I look forward to working closely with her to fight for inclusivity, equality and making meaningful progress to protect our environment.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Cabaldon announcing a series of votes of confidence in his campaign, including recently receiving 56 percent of the Napa Valley Democratic Club, and being unanimously endorsed by the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

This support, emanating from the heart of Yolo, Napa, and Solano County, underscores that this race isn’t about parochialism or geography—it’s about voters choosing the candidate that has the experience and capability to drive positive change on the biggest issues facing District 3.