Sunday Commentary: As 2023 Ends, the Battle for Trans Rights in Davis Continues

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Once upon a time as I like to tell it, I over-estimated the progressiveness of the Davis community. It was 2006, and the issue was police oversight. When my wife, then the head of the Human Relations Commission, pushed for police oversight, I figured that was an easy task in a community like Davis.

I was wrong. In fact, I was so wrong that I vowed not to make the same mistake again. That was nearly 18 years ago. A lot has happened in this community since then, and in many ways this community has become a lot more progressive than it was back in 2006—but in a lot of ways it has not.

Still, I was not certain how things were going to go this year as a small group of people began vocally pushing back on progressive transgender policies.

During my time doing this we have seen a lot of changes. In 2008, for instance, California narrowly approved Prop. 8 which banned same sex marriage. Yolo County—thanks largely to Davis—voted against Prop. 8 by 20 points and Davis voted against it by a greater than 80-20 margin.

By the time the US Supreme Court legalized same sex marriages, a future Prop. 8 in California was unthinkable. National polls show a strong 75-25 support for same sex marriage.

Flash forward to 2023, and the line has moved. The right, resurgent after ending Roe v. Wade on abortion at the Supreme Court level, saw transgender as the next cultural war wedge issue.

The issue was starting to flash in Davis at the school board level in late 2022 and has since exploded in this community—as it has across the country.

Unlike my experience on the police issue in 2006, however, the Davis community is very progressive on this issue. I have heard some on the right suggest that there is a silent majority in support of the views expressed by Moms for Liberty.

I don’t see it. I see the opposite.

I look at several indicators.

First, in terms of the public discourse, the number of people who come out on one side tend to be relatively small and many are not even current parents of students.

Meanwhile, there is a large group that counter-protests.

I know… silent majority. It’s kind of the dog that doesn’t bite scenario. Somehow silence becomes support.

I keep asking the school district—is there any traction here? The response I get is that, in communications, it’s basically the same small group of people and most aren’t currently parents of school-age children.

Meanwhile, when the bomb threats were ringing out, pretty much every elected official in the county and everyone representing Davis signed onto “Davis is for everyone.” That’s a pretty strong indication right there that the people who feel safe are those on the left—not the right.

Based on this, I thought the best strategy was to deescalate. Ramp down the pressure. Stop responding to Moms for Liberty and the social media activity.

I suggested as much in September.

People were like, if you think the best idea is to ignore it, why do you keep reporting on stuff? Well, I’m not in the same position as an activist. My job is to cover what’s happening. Lawsuits. Restraining orders. Bomb threats.

Moreover, Davis is not an island and part of what I view as my job locally is to cover issues in Davis that are happening nationwide. The housing crisis is a good example. Watching statewide legislation but also litigation by the Attorney General and HCD is kind of important to understand what might happen here.

With respect to this issue, we have seen attempts at book bans, legislation banning gender affirming care for minors, and “don’t say gay” or “don’t say LGBTQ.”

But there is more than just that.

While the bomb threats have stopped, social media harassment has continued. We have seen district employees and teachers targeted. We have seen school board members targeted. We have seen student groups targeted.

The people who are being targeted are the very kinds of vulnerable populations that the Vanguard was founded to defend.

So, at the end of the day, while I thought in September that the best strategy was ignore, I have come to realize that I was in fact—WRONG.

I don’t think Moms for Liberty has made any progress. In fact, I would argue the opposite. I think the community is now more strongly on the side of the LGBTQ community than they were in January.

At the same time, I know a lot of people feel beat down by the year and the constant pounding they have taken.

I know I do. But I also know if I feel that in a relatively safe space and position, that vulnerable students and others in the community must feel manifolds worse than I do and they need someone to have their back.

In the end, I think that this push is actually going to backfire. Yes, you can look at polls right now nationally on certain aspects of this debate, but polls are not predictive, they are temperature readings at the time. We saw how quickly the population moved on marriage equality.

The nation went from California passing Prop. 8 in 2008 to Obergefell in 2015, less than a decade later, after which the issue has largely vanished.

Just this week, Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a measure banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Signing the bill would “be saying that the state, the government” knows what’s better for youth than their parents, Gov. Mike DeWine said

But to me, that’s an interesting development because while Ohio has moved toward becoming a red state, it is not a safe red state at this point. This kind of legislation has passed in red states, but not in swing states and not in blue states.

If that holds, this may not be the issue that some thought it would be a year ago.

At some point locally, Moms for Liberty will recognize that they have not only lost this issue, but they have pushed the community much further to the left than they realize. Hopefully that realization will come in time for the vulnerable students to find some solace.