Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 229: Obscured Survivors of Police Violence

Stephanie Marudas and Emily Previti have joined forces to launch the podcast series, Obscured.

Marudas is the founder of Kouvenda Media and co-creator of Obscured. Prior to founding Kouvenda Media, she reported for WYPR in Baltimore and WHYY in Philadelphia.

Previti is executive editor and co-creator of Obscured. Before joining Kouvenda Media, she covered voting rights and election administration for NPR affiliate WITF and The GroundTruth Project during 2019-2021.

Listen as Marudas and Preivti talk about the need for hard-hitting journalism projects focusing on under-reported topics and coverage gaps.

They also explained what the series looks like and why they chose law enforcement trauma survivors as the subject for the first series of Obscured.