League of Women Voters Welcomes New and Continuing Members to Election Season 2024

Announcements
The League of Woman Voters Davis Area (LWVDA) invites new and continuing League members and interested community members to a public membership meeting, Wednesday, January 17, 6:00PM – 7:30PM at the Blanchard Room of the Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis. Doors open at 5:45.

Come learn about our Mission: to Empower Voters and Defend Democracy, and our Vision: A democracy where every person has the desire, right, knowledge, and confidence to participate.

Attendees will hear more about ballot measure presentations, candidate forums, legislative advocacy, and voter registration events.

Yolo County residents wishing to help improve ballot understanding and voter awareness will learn about effective ways to share resources needed by new voters to verify their voter registration and improve ballot understanding before the deadline to vote. All are welcome. Come Join us.

Check out the Davis League at this free, public January meeting. Learn more about LWVDA at https://lwvdavisarea.org/ or contact us at lwvdavisarea@gmail.com

