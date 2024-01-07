Guest Commentary: City staff’s Critical letter on I-80 before council Tuesday: DEIR not reconciled with climate plan

Accepting DEIR to get $86 million fed money for auto widening turns Climate Plan into carbon off set-and obligates YoloTD to find hundreds of millions more to complete and mitigate it.

By Alan Hirsch – Yolo Mobility

On Tuesday January 9th council meeting there will be the first and maybe only discussion of DEIR-and alternative selection for I-80 widening,

This meeting will be interesting as both City staff and Council person Bapu Vaitla have written critical comment letter on many problems with I-80 Draft EIR. The letters note incorrect forecasting of benefits and impact,- and process problems. And a short fall of funding for climate mitigation.

The City’ staff’s draft letter for council found here notes the following issues:

An “ inaccurate or incomplete project description” This is so basic a violation of CEQA, by itself it can be the basis for a successful lawsuit. No description of phasing even for the initial $86million (i.e. Additional hundreds of millions needed) No information for public on how long construct will last– beyond 2029 when $86 Million runs out (best 1/3 of project.) Missing a traffic Safety analysis during construction City requests study of additional alternates to widening. No review how it effect’s City Climate action plan. The DEIR identifies eight “VMT Reduction Measures.” list but not included with no explanation. VMT mitigation plan is estimated to cost $55 million a year, but not clear where this funding is coming from (tolls?) , and questions if $55 million is sufficient. Mitigation requires buy in by other agencies that have not been obtained. No enforceability of mitigation plan if not funded/results not accomplished. DEIR contains contradictory information about modeling truck traffic induced demand. Missing a safety impact of eliminate of center shoulder. Treats Induced demand inconsistently in its forecasting.

A Contrast: YoloTD Board sees nothing wrong with DEIR- so they can use its flawed results to decide on an alternative.

In contrast with City of Davis staff letter, with YoloTD board was 100% OK with DEIR “as is” at its December 11 YoloTD meeting,(video, agenda.) and they decide on the alternative 4- aka HOT3+ toll for everyone but free for 3+ in a car. Between the 5 board members there was only two questions on the actual DIER, and no one asked why staff suggestion an alternative polled poorly in the survey. No one noted that giving 3+ car tool free passage is unenforceable—it’s on the honor system per Autumn Berstein has stated (KDRT radio interview 1/6) .

Most striking the board asked not single question on December 11 if the project would fix “cut thru traffic” on Mace, or about traffic safety after elimination of the center shoulder or during construction.

I watched the meeting YoloTD meeting again, but video to confirm this.

One of only two DEIR question was by UCD’s by Matt Dulcich n (video 1:16). It exposed that the mitigation funding chart in DEIR was misleading in that it hid the plan’s funding short fall, but no one asked a follow up, or expressed concern about this. The board did not even ask for a side-by-side comparison of the different alternatives before making a choice. Strange as the board developed a developed a list of goal for the project at their December 2021 meeting.

Instead, they just voted staff recommendations for the $436 Million project after 16 ½ minute discussion(1:32).

This problem with Caltrans Draft EIR also reflects on YoloTD staff. They have seen the administrative drafts of the EIR for at least 9 months but were unable, never noticed, or never asked, Caltrans to make corrections to these issues the city of Davis and other have noticed. Possibly this is because YoloTD staff did not have support of its board when confronting Caltrans?

YoloTD Board incurious of public Input on I-80 & DEIR after massive outreach program.

It rather striking that YoloTD board had such a lack interest in the actual DEIR – and especially curiosity based on substantive public comment. I had to relisten to meeting fully grasp the silent response when Davis Councilperson Bapu Vaitla and Urban Studies Professor Stephen Wheeler offer substantial and specific comments- and the Board did not follow up with any question to staff or Caltrans. (Watch Mtg video of Wheeler 0:56:00 Bapu 1:00:30. The full public comment begin 52:00 on video).

When this happens, one can’t be suspicious the board made their decision was made ahead of time — out of public view.

This open and shut decision making contrasted with the big shows of taking public input that implied it would be thoughtfully considered in the decision-making process. Caltrans & YoloTD had well publicized outreach- even including TV and got over 1500 members public to take the time to give input and submit comment.

The first sign things were not as they seem on public input was to contrast the deadline for public input of January 5 (now 12), with the YoloTD board decision making four weeks before. This was even before the Davis DEIR Open house Dec 13th. This may have been foreshadowed by YoloTD Director of Planning Brian Abbanat stated at his presentation on May 24, 2023 (to Breathe California) that regardless of EIR finding he expected Caltrans would choose an auto-widening option and justify this by a finding of “overriding interest” regardless of climate and other impacts.

YoloTD board also seem incurious of written input solicited and received by Caltrans by that December 11th — but not shared with the board.

And even the online survey was largely ignored even though 1500 people had taken it (I was at best an aside in the 16 1/2-minute board discussion before they voted). The board followed staff suggest on the choice of alternative even though it was not the highest polling one- and not one board asked why this was. However, on the Davisville KDRT radio show YoloTD Executive director Bernstein was asked about why survey contradicted the staff recommendations. She responded staff decided YoloTD just needed to do the right thing.

Skeptics can wonder if this survey and outreach effort was performative– political cover for the YoloTD board by the staff to seem like they were listening.

As part providing deniable for their power in the process, YoloTD staff continues to insist the board is not the final decision maker under CEQA, claim Caltrans is. While this is technically true, given that YoloTD board controls the purse strings on the $86 million that is in fact a legal fiction. Watch both Davis’s Josh Chapman & Lucas Frerich interests gravitate to evidence their hands were tied and they had to decide that evening, (1:26 in meeting video.). More time was spent on this than if the alternative chosen fixed “cut thru traffic”.

In fact, YoloTD staff admitted Board can still intercede at a future meeting by blocking assigning the $86m funding by not filing form called “FHWA Term Sheet”. The YoloTD timeline say this will happen in February, a time-before Caltrans make the “Official” decision on an alternative. However, no explanation of necessity was given or inquired about by the board about this.

Or more globally YoloTD always retain political power to block future grants to complete the project.

YoloTD’s denial of power they have to hide their responsibility for this controversial project- and its climate impacts.

Public Can Influence the Project

The only conclusion one can make is the official DEIR public process has been largely a sham- apart from the potential of a lawsuit. The result was result was pre-decided 15 months ago. Climate change worsening and Daviss and other city’s engaging hundred of people to do a climate plan made no difference. Performative exercises. NJ Mvondo chair of Yolo County climate commission said her groups was forbidden to review the Project. The Davis Climate committee (the NRC) has given only a secondary role.

The most obvious citizen options are to try to pressure YoloTD board members to change its decision at its either its Monday January 22 or February 12th meeting—and to nix signing the “term sheet”. Until EIR is finished to their satisfaction. A change.org petition to help with this has gone online.

But public retains deeper options political option regardless of what YoloTD board, staff and Caltrans does. A strong showing of opposition at the Davis council meeting Jan 9th would be part of process to block the Caltrans getting the missing hundreds of millions of missing funding– as well as send a message to Lucas Frerich and Josh Chapman their behavior is noted in regard to public process. (Chapman is up for reelection in Nov).

A strong letter from Davis council to Caltrans with a request to recirculate the DEIR also strengthens a legal case filed if one is filed by the environmental community Professor Wheeler has noted even the City of Davis could file or join a lawsuit to protect the city’s climate plan based on an inadequate EIR analysis. Even if the extra lane is might force the region to fund better transit service on the entire corridor even if the lane is built- or force the lane be used only for buses – and trucks if we are concern about interstate trade? Or assure the mitigation plan is funded.

Or maybe a lawsuit might give preference use of lane to low wage workers & trucks going to/from job: tradesmen, farmers and construction workers? If we can give toll free preferences to 3+ plus car that favor Tahoe traveler, why not other people? That seems more social equity than transfer payment In form of free bus passes for Winters and Woodland residents.

Lessons for Davis & Yolo from M L King-.

In describing this, I want to be clear: unlike some places in the East, I do not believe anyone is getting pay offs or kickbacks for approving this widening. Rather I believe member of YoloTD board member care for their cities—the evidence of this is they are unpaid and essentially volunteer thousands of hours. ,

Rather I believe they think cutting corners on the I-80 process, is a necessary evil for all the best reasons: to surfacing controversy and divisiveness.

This is just like in the 1960’s in the South. When ML King arrived in a town he was told by the progressive liberal whites, even some establishment blacks to go away, don’t stir up a backlash-and create divisiveness . “Yes,” they would say, “we believe in integration and civil rights for negros, but we just aren’t ready yet. Give us time… ”

Like racial integration in 1960’s, YoloTD board does not feel our community is ready to deal make necessary changes necessary to deal with climate crisis.

The title of King’s famous book provided a response: “We can’t wait.”

Three Ways to Comment to Council Tuesday

Public can show up at Davis Council Meeting Tuesday to give input on to ask for a critical review of the $436 Million project, especially by asking that Caltrans to “recirculate the corrected DEIR as it is deeply flawed.

In person at council chamber agenda -8pm agenda item : https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-council/city-council-meetings/agendas Staff report (see City staff Draft letter to Caltrans which affirm below concerns ) https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CityCouncil/CouncilMeetings/Agendas/2024/2024-01-09/08-Yolo-80-Manged-Lanes-Draft-EIR.pdf Leave voice mail (12-4) on Tuesday JAN 9th: 530-757-5603 (2 minutes) Send a message to council: citycouncilmembers@cityofdavis.org

Issues with Caltrans Draft Environmental Impact Report