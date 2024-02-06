Election Digest

(Editor’s Note: Political season is here. The primary is March 5 and the General is in November. The Vanguard will keep readers updated throughout the season on the latest news and announcements. Inclusion in this section does not imply Vanguard support or endorsement.)

Antonio – Yolo County Supervisor

There is more to Yolo County than Davis homeowners like me. ANTONIO DE LOERA-BRUST has demonstrated his deep commitment to the inherent worth and dignity of every person, and to justice, equity and compassion in human relations. Antonio’s perspective is broader than most – a child of immigrants, a local kid, a congressional staffer, a state department aide, a union spokesman, and a coordinator in Yolo County’s successful Covid vaccination program for agricultural workers and their families. He has a clear eyed, big hearted view of how government can work for everyone. He will work to make Yolo County a better place for all of us by making county services more accessible and by expanding programs to ensure that working people can thrive here. His focus is not just on the social safety net but also on policies and improvements to our infrastructure, climate health, and economy. I hope you will join me in voting for Antonio for Yolo County Supervisor in the 4th District on March 5, 2024.

Liz King – Davis, CA