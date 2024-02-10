Guest Commentary: Finding Guidance Amidst Family Court; Navigating the Risks of ‘Lemonade’ Support

By Judi Atwood

In the digital landscape of trauma support, finding authentic guidance amid the complexity of trauma is paramount. Trauma, with its intricate manifestations, necessitates the expertise of mental health professionals trained in trauma-informed care. Such professionals are equipped to navigate the multifaceted emotional, psychological, and physical impacts of trauma, facilitating genuine healing and growth.

However, within the realm of Facebook platforms like One Mom’s Battle, overseen by individuals lacking professional training in trauma and abuse, there exist significant concerns. Tina Swithin’s platform, while purporting to provide sanctuary for victims of domestic violence within the family court system, notably lacks credentials beyond her personal narrative of surviving a “Category 5 divorce.”

While Tina asserts the value of her writings for mental health practitioners and their clients, her lack of formal qualifications stands in stark contrast to experts like Rebecca Zung and Chris Voss. Zung, with her legal background and recognition as one of the Best Lawyers in America by US News, brings a wealth of expertise in handling narcissistic abuse. Collaborating with esteemed figures like negotiation expert Chris Voss, Zung emphasizes practical solutions over perpetuating a victim mentality.

Moreover, the environment fostered by Tina’s Facebook platform, though initially fostering camaraderie, can devolve into animosity and targeted attacks. Concerns about cyber security raise alarms, Facebook sites, particularly those focused on sensitive topics such as navigating the family court system or coping with trauma, pose several potential issues in terms of cyber security:

Data Privacy Concerns: Facebook collects vast amounts of user data, which may include personal information shared within support groups. There’s a risk that this data could be compromised or misused, especially if the group lacks adequate privacy settings or is infiltrated by malicious actors.

Identity Theft: Participants in Facebook support groups may inadvertently share identifying information, such as full names, locations, or details about their personal lives. This information could be exploited by cybercriminals for identity theft or other fraudulent activities.

Inadequate Security Measures: Many Facebook groups lack robust security measures to protect members’ privacy and data. Without proper encryption or authentication protocols, group members are vulnerable to hacking or unauthorized access to their accounts and information.

Cyberbullying and Harassment: Social media platforms like Facebook are notorious for instances of cyberbullying and harassment. In support groups, individuals may be targeted or subjected to abusive behavior, leading to emotional distress and psychological harm.

False Sense of Security: Users may mistakenly assume that Facebook provides a secure and private space for sharing sensitive information. However, the reality is that Facebook’s privacy policies and data handling practices are often opaque, leaving users exposed to potential risks.

Overall, while Facebook can be a convenient platform for connecting with others and accessing support, users must remain vigilant about the potential cyber security risks associated with sharing personal information in online groups. It’s essential to prioritize privacy settings, exercise caution when sharing sensitive details, and be aware of the limitations and vulnerabilities inherent in social media platforms.particularly regarding the potential harm inflicted on vulnerable traumatized families including children amidst lengthy family court battles that can easily get access to the comments made.

In essence, while platforms like One Mom’s Battle may offer temporary solace, their effectiveness in providing genuine support remains uncertain. There is a lack of transparency regarding the evidence or statistics demonstrating the beneficial outcomes of Tina’s costly solutions. What I have personally experienced with One Mom’s Battle often involves personal attacks devoid of solutions, fairness, and a significant amount of bullying and harassment directed at non-members.

It’s crucial that individuals seeking support prioritize accessing professional mental health resources, recognizing the importance of empowerment and constructive change advocated by experts like Zung and Voss. Additionally, platforms must prioritize security and refrain from promoting hate and violence in trauma support spaces. True healing from trauma necessitates a holistic approach guided by trained professionals who prioritize the well-being of survivors.

Judi Atwood – Activist/Public Policy Advocate/Civil Engagement Promoter