League of Women Voters to Present Survey of Future of Davis – Housing Major Component

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The League of Women Voters (LWV) is presenting to the Davis City Council this week, “A Vision of Our Future in Davis” Report.

Back in September 2023, the LWV contacted the City Council with their report. The final report was published on the League’s website in November 2023. The League offered a short presentation to the City Council to encourage community dialogue and to acknowledge project participant engagement.

About 900 people from the community participated in the five focus groups, sharing their thoughts on the future of Davis.

Housing was a big focus, naturally. The participants most often named housing as the element that they gave “highest priority.”

Participants, the report summarized, “believe that the City would avoid lawsuits and NIMBY attitudes if the public was better informed about proposed projects that might affect them and their neighborhoods.”

Among the key findings:

Acknowledged the need to increase density and suggested several ways this could be achieved.

Thought that infill should be completed before the City expands into the urban reserve.

Felt that the preservation of some contiguous farmland is important; they wanted to keep the agricultural nature of the Davis environment.

And most felt that open space is necessary to make Davis livable, but recognized that additional housing is also necessary, that trade-offs have to be made, and managed growth has to be smart.

In addition, many recognize the need for economic development “which would increase the chances of residents being able to work and live in the same community.”

The survey found, “Many favored the addition of another research park.”

There were robust discussions of how to improve transportation in and around the City of Davis.

A majority of participants believe that Unitrans is a community asset but few of them know how to use it.

They think that public transportation, as it is now available, and the use of bicycles are not enough to reduce car use in Davis.

They like the idea of making downtown Davis a more attractive and walkable area.

They would also like to see stronger enforcement of traffic rules for bicycle riders.

They are skeptical about the value of imposing parking fees, as they think this would encourage residents to shop outside of Davis.

LWV pointedly noted it “is not advocating for any of the suggestions or opinions stated in this report. We merely aim to demonstrate which strategies for addressing the issues facing Davis are likely to be most readily supported by Davis residents, and which ones may be harder to promote.”

In their presentation on the Focus Group results, the LWV started with a question about SACOG and the Housing Element.

They found that “the focus group participants felt that those needs would be diﬃcult to meet because of the limited inﬁll land available, the constraints of Measure J, and the cost of land and housing construction. Many had diﬃculty envisioning the possibility of attractive, well-built housing for low-income families being constructed in Davis…”

Some of the suggestions included (truncated for space here):

The need for more open and ﬂexible zoning was frequently brought up, including the need to loosen restrictions on auxiliary dwelling units.

Without exception, the participants were disappointed with the decision of the owner of University Mall to withdraw the housing portion of the project. Participants wondered if more ﬂexible zoning (“form-based zoning”) could have prevented that outcome.

Many agreed that the City should complete all infill projects before expanding into the urban reserve.

Participants expressed willingness to accept higher density – to build up rather than out.

If Davis is to prevent urban sprawl, some suggested, the City should be planning for smaller houses on smaller lots.

Several suggestions focused on moving the City Public Work Corporation Yard (on 5th Street) outside the City and constructing housing on that property.

On Measure J: “The groups’ opinion of Measure J as a method to regulate growth was mixed. Some simply thought it has worked thus far to keep Davis from urban sprawl and should remain intact as amended in Measure R.”

“Others thought it should be revised so that the restrictions on growth are not so onerous and likely to work against meeting our housing needs. One way would be to redefine the City perimeter. Another might be to require 60% opposition to a project before approval is withheld.”

On affordable housing:

The groups realized that funding the Housing Trust Fund is problemati It was suggested by some that the City should tax residents to capitalize the Housing Trust Fund.

In general, the participants thought that the City relied too much on developers “piggybacking” the building of aﬀordable housing on the creation of large developments. As a result, the aﬀordable housing is rapidly regarded as part of the general development and often doesn’t stay aﬀordable.

On land use:

Davis is no longer a “small town.” We need to densify. We don’t need “slow growth”; we need “smart growth.”

All agreed that open land, once available and relatively inexpensive, is now largely unavailable and costly. The participants believe that open space projects should be approached cautiously and be carefully planned.

On economic development: