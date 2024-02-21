UC Board of Regents Postpones Decision on Policy for Equitable Student Employment Opportunities

By: Lucero Castaneda

CALIF. – On Jan. 25, 2024, the UC Board of Regents motioned to postpone their decision on Policy 4407. This policy aims to promote equitable employment opportunities to undocumented UC students.

The motion delays its implementation for another year. The significance lies in its potential to establish a legal framework for undocumented UC students to earn legal income, along with removing hiring restrictions based on immigration status.

UC President Michael V. Drake issued a statement, noting that after consultations with law firms and legal experts, “we have determined that the proposed legal pathway is not currently feasible and carries substantial risks for the institution and its constituents.”

UCLA undergraduate student and organizer with the Undocumented Student-Led Network, Jeffry Umaña Muñoz expressed disappointment in the University’s progress.

“We were not surprised, but still deeply disappointed…For more than a year now—and especially since the UC’s public commitment to us in May—we have been advocating and making strong efforts to partner with the UC to come up with an equitable implementation plan,” Muñoz shared.

In May 2023, the Regents announced intentions to move forward with equitable employment opportunities, pledging to collaborate “with the President of the University to determine next steps” by the end of November that same year.

However, these plans failed, making this year’s discussion of Policy 4407 particularly harmful for many undocumented UC students.

As a result, the Opportunity for All campaign has pushed further mobilization efforts. The campaign asserts that federal laws prohibiting the hiring of undocumented workers do not apply to state governments and their entities, such as the University of California.

Additionally, the campaign aims to remove barriers preventing undocumented students from accessing various opportunities, including employment.

SPEAK at UC Davis, a student-run organization supporting undocumented and immigrant students of Davis, released a statement in response to the events and their involvement in the Opportunity for All campaign.

“We fully denounce the US for their actions and will continue to unite and fight across all campuses to accomplish 04ALL,” stated one Instagram post.

With the vast size and reach of the University of California, it is probable that there will be a major rise in initiatives across all campuses to advocate for fair employment and treatment of undocumented students.