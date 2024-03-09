Cabaldon Declares ‘Victory,’ Heads to November Runoff

by David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

As it turned out, the third time appears to have been the legislative charm for Christopher Cabaldon. He had previously lost to Lois Wolk and Mariko Yamada when seeking the State Assembly, most recently 16 years ago in 2008. In 2020, he was finally knocked from his hold as long time Mayor of West Sacramento.

But now he has gotten past the primary in a heavily contested State Senate Race. Even though Republican Bogue was the top at vote getting, that was mainly due to there being three significant Democratic candidates and only one significant Republican candidate. The party split was 65-35 Democrat—a safe Democratic seat.

So while Cabaldon finished second to Bogue in March, he’ll be the prohibitive favorite in November.

He issued a lengthy statement on Friday evening, declaring victory:

I just got off the phone with Rozzana Verder-Aliga, who graciously called to congratulate me on winning the primary election. As someone with boundless love for my own city, I was deeply moved when she added: “I have only one request, Christopher. Please take care of Vallejo.” I gave her my word that I will fight for the community she calls home. For the first time in the history of our area, all three Democratic candidates were people of color, two immigrants, two women, and one LGBTQ+. We elevated parts of our district that have not often been at the table, in a blaze of inclusive representation. What an honor to make history on the journey together with Rozzana and Jackie Elward.

With over 230,000 ballots counted, our 12,000-vote lead is now statistically insurmountable. I’m thrilled to report that we earned exceptionally broad support—the only candidate to place in the top 3 in every one of the district’s six counties. We won outright majorities among the Democratic candidates in half the counties and led the Democratic field in the two most-populous counties.

When I first announced my candidacy 11 months ago, I pledged to criss-cross the 3rd Senate District, to listen and talk with voters, community leaders, and change makers in the amazingly diverse six counties and 21 cities and towns. I did just that, talking with thousands of local residents at countless crab feeds, Rotary lunches, protests, pancake breakfasts, 5k runs and cycling races, nonprofit benefit events, Democratic club meetings, chamber of commerce luncheons, and on the street. Hundreds of discerning voters came to meet me at house parties hosted by friends and neighbors in every corner of the district. Along the way, you didn’t just share your opinions about key issues pending in the Senate or quiz me about my priorities, you shared your own stories, ideas, hopes, needs, encouragement, and inspiration. I’m profoundly grateful for your hospitality and your taking the time to engage so deeply in our democracy. I’m excited to keep learning with you as I champion the too often-invisible communities of our district in the Senate.

Thank you, too, for the enthusiastic welcome and kudos you gave to our awesome team of volunteers. Young people powered this campaign and what they saw and the people they met made them even more committed to working hard for our democracy. They made sure that the community-centered conversations with voters overcame the barrage of absurd attack mail; that we never wavered from our chance to deliver a better, more prosperous, more equitable, more sustainable, more democratic future. I’m proud to walk this journey with them.

Now we move forward to the November general election, facing a pro-Trump Republican who is out of step with our district’s values and made clear during the primary that he will stand in the way of bold climate action, civil and reproductive rights, housing affordability, and getting results to reduce homelessness. With your help, we will stand united and prevail in November.

When we do, we’ll be adding seats to the table. I’ll be the first Filipino-American to serve in the California Senate. Given the historic prominence of the Filipino American community in Vallejo, Fairfield-Suisun,Yolo, and the Sacramento Delta, it just makes sense that the 3rd District would be the place where history gets made and from where more of our stories will be told. Our election will maintain the important voice of the Senate’s AAPI caucus, which had been at risk of shrinking to just one member.

And it will be a powerful statement that the voters of the 3rd Senate District have elected their very first LGBTQ+ state legislator ever. This representation and solidarity matters, not just in the abstract but also for LGBTQ+ kids and adults who depend on public officials for their very survival in an increasingly hostile and violent political climate—not just in other states, but right here in communities within our district. It is harder to see LGBTQ+ people as subhuman or “contagions” when they are visible in city halls and in the state capitol.

We have so much work to do. From climate change, public education, housing affordability, and family farms to wildfire and flood protection, the cost of living, and reproductive rights, I’ll advance bold legislative action that actually works. To get the right results, because trust in our democracy depends on government delivering what it promises. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support and for energizing inspiration. Let’s get the job done in November!