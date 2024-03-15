Commentary: Parking Discussion Illustrates Challenges for the City As General Plan Moves Forward

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The other day on NextDoor there was a long discussion on one of the downtown projects—the big complaint being the fact that there was going to be no proposed parking at that spot.

Unfortunately, Nextdoor has since deleted the conversation—which is unfortunate because it illustrates a number of problems and challenges.

The first problem, of course, is that for Vanguard readers none of this is new. We have been discussing this issue for several years now and the proposal itself is probably half a year old. But that illustrates that people in the community aren’t paying attention to these issues—but that doesn’t mean they don’t have strong opinions.

A second problem is that this is not really a city of Davis issue. As we have pointed out in the past—near transit corridors, the state has eliminated parking minimums.

In November, the City Council went further, noting that, as of January 1, 2023, state law went into effect to end parking minimums near public transit.

According to the law, “a public agency shall not enforce any minimum parking requirements on a ‘residential, commercial or other development project’ located within one-half mile of public transit.”

The staff report notes, “Davis has a bus system that meets the objectives of this law and therefore, most of the city falls under the provisions of this law.” Therefore, “the state has eliminated parking requirements for the vast majority of the City.”

In addition, the city had a long public engagement process over the downtown plan.

The gist of all of this is that with state law and the city’s newly adopted downtown plan, most of these infill projects are not even discretionary and therefore the council lacks any authority to compel developers to add parking.

Sacramento’s recently adopted General Plan shows that this is the wave of the future.

For instance, as SACOG noted, Sacramento eliminated “a parking space requirement for new housing, providing developers far more flexibility as they design new projects.”

There are two factors here.

The first, “Parking can add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of constructing new housing, and can be particularly detrimental to building large affordable housing developments.”

Everyone wants affordable housing, but cost issues make affordable housing prohibitive and one way to address that is to cut other costs such as… parking.

There is a second factor of course. Despite Davis’ reputation as a bike capital, we have an extremely car-centric community. People are really going to have a hard time getting past their car-centrism.

I was having a side discussion this week with a friend.

He told me, “This does impress upon me one thing: Just how difficult infill is and how hard it is going to be to create consensus over concepts that have been proposed like ‘densification of arterial areas.’”

He added, “Infill is preferred but infill is going to take a LOT OF TIME… both to build this consensus, but also for properties to turn over naturally…”

We have basically run out of open space within the city, so it will take owners to want to level their existing structures and densify.

But there’s a second problem… one of my concerns is calls for public process. It’s kind of twofold.

On the one hand, you have a strong divide in the community. You also have what we might call agents who are not wanting to be honest brokers and instead wanting to throw wrenches into the process.

But the second problem is that—as illustrated in the NextDoor discussion—you have people with strong opinions who are out of the loop and so even if you have public meetings and outreach, you might not reach them and then you have to backfill.

There is actually a lot of blame to go around here. I don’t think the city has done a great job of engagement. A lot of people more critical of city direction than myself have pointed this out and I think they are right.

My friend suggested running this almost as a campaign, but campaigns are time consuming, labor intensive and expensive.

But where I probably differ with some of the critics of the city—it’s not all on the city. Democracy is not a spectator sport. I think for too long we have taken our democracy for granted and now I think it is in great peril—we will see just how much later this year.

Citizens can’t say they are too busy with their everyday lives and then complain when stuff happens that they didn’t know about.

At the end of the day, though, the city should assume “that nobody is even TRYING to pay attention” aside from the 100 to 200 engaged “usual suspects” and run a full-blown campaign.

Part of my frustration has been that in areas of my concern—first the city finances and now more housing—I don’t think council necessarily thinks it is in their best interest to level with the voters about the reality of the situation.

For too long, we have had this slow decline. But the cost of living has crept up, it’s starting to impact schools, it’s starting to force middle class families out of this community and slowly over time the quality of life is going to decline. We see pockets of it already.

It is not too late to reverse things, but it requires education and engagement. Community groups can help fill this gap as well, and a number have propped up.

But now is the time to recognize this as we engage in a General Plan update.