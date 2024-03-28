MacDonald Resigned Prior to Recall Being Certified

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

In the final recall tally, the voters in the Second District for WJUSD voted 63.65 to 36.35 to recall Emily MacDonald.

Last year, MacDonald called “transgenderism” a “social contagion.” Local residents launched a recall of her. The recall overwhelming succeeded.

Before the result was tallied, however, MacDonald sent a resignation to County Superintendent Garth Lewis on March 12, 2024 – one week after the March 5 election.

The message was acquired by the Vanguard through a public records request.

MacDonald wrote, “The purpose of this email is to tender my resignation, effective immediately, as Area 2 trustee of the Woodland Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. As I’m sure you are aware, | have been recalled. Although the vote is not yet certified, it is not a close race and | am confident that I have lost the seat. I would like the Board to have the option of moving forward with the process to fill my seat as soon as possible.”

The resignation was announced at the school board meeting two days later on March 14.