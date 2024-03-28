Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sac City Council Unanimously Declares Sac a Sanctuary City for Transgender People

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
(2) Comments
109 Views

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento City Council unanimously passed a resolution proposed by Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, making Sacramento a Sanctuary City for Transgender People.

City staff noted, “The City of Sacramento is already a sanctuary city for immigrants; this proposed resolution would enact the same protections for transgender individuals.”

Staff noted, “California has been a leader in protecting the rights of transgender individuals to access care, but many states across the nation are moving in the opposite direction.”

The resolution has important components: “In preparation of future legislation that may criminalize those providing or seeking gender-affirming care and given the Council’s stated values of equity and inclusion, it is important for the City of Sacramento to be proactive in reiterating our commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people by declaring ourselves a sanctuary city and a place of safety for transgender people.”

Further, staff noted, “This resolution would also resolve to ensure the rights of transgender individuals in Sacramento are upheld, and that no city resources—including staff time—would be used to detain individuals seeking care, or otherwise to cooperate with jurisdictions seeking to enforce laws criminalizing gender affirming care in other jurisdictions.”

The resolution noted that “healthcare professionals” as well as those “seeking, receiving, or assisting” another “individual who is seeking or receiving gender-affirming healthcare in the City of Sacramento should be protected from attempts to impose criminal punishment…”

It notes that “it is necessary and appropriate… to protect healthcare professionals and persons lawfully seeking, receiving, and assisting another individual in seeking or receiving of gender-affirming healthcare in the City of Sacramento.”

It allows that “no city resources shall be utilized for cooperating with or providing information to any individual or out-of-state agency or department regarding the provision of lawful gender-affirming healthcare or gender-affirming mental healthcare performed in the state of California.”

While the city council was unanimous in their support for the resolution, a small group of the people including Davis’ Beth Bourne spoke out against the resolution.

Instead, from Bourne and others including Sophia Lorey from the CA Family Council, they noted, “This proposal says if a child is brought to Sacramento by anyone and wants this kind of treatment, the City of Sacramento will not permit law enforcement to search for that child or return them to their family or legal guardian.  This is kidnapping in order to cause permanent physical harm.”

Bourne during her public comment added, “My main concern, I would say the first thing is the medicalizing of children.  We cannot be giving children cross-sex hormones. We can’t give them surgeries that will change their sex and we can’t give children puberty blockers that will sterilize them. So we need to protect our children’s bodies. Every child is perfect, just as they are.”

Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

2 Comments

  1. Sharla Cheney

    It surprises me that Beth Bourne and Sophia Lorey supports the criminalization of transgender adults. Beth wants the police to seize children and arrest their parents for seeking medical care.  At the same time, she claims her campaign is not threatening anyone.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for