Public Defender CARES Hosts Fundraiser in Support of Re-entry Assistance

Special to the Vanguard

Yolo Public Defender Community Assistance & Re-Entry Support (CARES) invites the community to an upcoming fundraiser event at Panda Express in Woodland, at 2041 Bronze Star Drive, on Monday, March 18, 2024, in anticipation of National Public Defense Day.

Yolo Public Defender CARES, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to supporting the Yolo County Public Defender’s Office in addressing the critical resource gaps impacting individuals affected by the local criminal legal system. Aligned with the mission of the Public Defender’s Office to comprehensively meet the needs of vulnerable clients beyond the courtroom, CARES works to offer assistance to justice-involved individuals, particularly those reintegrating into their communities following incarceration.

“Yolo County Public Defender CARES strives to provide a semblance of support and compassion to individuals who often possess very little or nothing upon entering the criminal justice system,” stated Joseph Gocke, a board member of Yolo Public Defender CARES. “Our aim is to offer a pathway towards stability and happiness amidst the upheaval caused by involvement in the legal system.”

By addressing the needs of community members, Yolo Public Defender CARES collaborates with the Yolo County Public Defender’s Office in breaking cycles of incarceration and fostering positive outcomes for individuals and families. Funds raised through the Panda Express fundraiser will directly contribute to easing the challenges faced by those re-entering society.

The fundraiser coincides with the historic court ruling in Gideon vs. Wainwright, marking March 18th as National Public Defense Day. This significant decision, rendered on March 18, 1963, by the United States Supreme Court, affirmed the fundamental right of individuals in criminal trials to receive legal counsel, ensuring fair and just proceedings.

On March 18, 2024, supporters can participate in Yolo Public Defender CARES’ mission by visiting Panda Express between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Customers are encouraged to present the fundraiser flyer or mention the event at checkout, where 20% of their purchase will go directly to Yolo Public Defender CARES. For online orders, patrons can utilize the code 368218 in the fundraiser code box at www.PandaExpress.com or on the Panda Express app.

Please join Yolo Public Defender CARES on National Public Defense Day in their commitment to transforming the criminal legal system and providing assistance to individuals in need, one step at a time.