Sister Warriors Executive Director Comments on FBI Raids at Dublin Women’s Prison

By Bryan Miller

DUBLIN, CA – Amika Mota, Sister Warriors executive director, released a statement this week following the “recent developments at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin” which she claims are “alarming, to say the least.”

(For more detail, see: https://www.davisvanguard.org/2024/03/12-new-lawsuits-bringing-total-to-63-filed-against-dublin-federal-prison-in-ongoing-sexual-abuse-behind-bars-scandal/)

In her statement, Mota said there are “reports of rampant staff-on-incarcerated people abuse” and that “the ongoing investigations highlight the urgent need for systemic change within the prison system.”

Mota added, over the past months, they “have heard directly from 700 currently and formerly incarcerated survivors inside prisons about their horrific experiences of sexual abuse.”

Mota said, “It is crucial that measures are put in place to prevent such abuse from occurring and to hold systems accountable for allowing these egregious acts to happen” and “When women and trans people experience abuse in prisons, their abuser has the keys to their cells.”

According to Mota, “Prison staff are bold, and continue abusing those they are charged with protecting. It is not enough just to replace the individual perpetrators without a plan to ensure culture change. We need to listen to the demands of the survivors, who know best what safety means to them.”

Along with Amika Mota’s statement the Sister Warriors also released recommendations in what they call a “groundbreaking report outlining substantial measures needed to combat sexual abuse within California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).”

This report was created by “The Sexual Abuse Response and Prevention working group, led by Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition.”

The Sister Warriors said, “This working group, consisting of community-based organizations – including Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, the California Coalition for Women Prisoners, Just Detention International, Justice First, Survived & Punished, and VALOR – and staff from CDCR, has spent months conducting research and compiling this report.”

The Sister Warriors added, “The group’s investigation focused on protections for whistleblowers, access to trauma-informed support for survivors, and the handling of misconduct reports against staff members, making recommendations based on the root factors contributing to the ongoing sexual abuse within these facilities.”

According to Sister Warriors, the report “draws on the feedback of around 700 incarcerated people who participated in town hall meetings, confidential mail, and group discussions. It aims to spotlight the experiences and insights of those directly impacted by these issues.”

The Sister Warriors state that “The report stands firm on not increasing CDCR’s budget to implement these changes but rather suggests reallocating existing funds and reducing the prison population as part of a broader strategy to eliminate sexual abuse within the system.”

According to the Sister Warriors, the report “emphasizes the critical need for reform in how sexual assault and harassment cases are handled within the state’s carceral system, particularly within the two state prisons designated for women: the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) and the California Institution for Women (CIW).”

The first of the working groups “key recommendations” is “Expedited Release for Survivors: Proposing a system to fast-track the release of individuals who have survived sexual abuse by CDCR staff, acknowledging that true safety lies outside of incarceration.”

The second of the recommendations is to have “Cultural Transformation within CDCR: Recommending an overhaul of staff training on sexual harassment and misconduct, mental health screenings for staff, policy reviews by formerly incarcerated consultants, and promoting community-building efforts among incarcerated people.”

The third recommendation is “Enhanced Services for Survivors: Advocating for improved collaboration with Rape Crisis Centers (RCCs), the provision of remote emotional support services, and increasing access and funding for on-site survivor support services.”

The fourth recommendation is “Revamping the Investigation and Reporting Process: Proposing a more confidential, accessible, and independent system for reporting and investigating staff misconduct, to protect reporters from immediate retaliation and ensure appropriate institutional response to abuse.”

According to Sister Warriors, the final of these key recommendations is “Institutional Accountability: Calling for strengthened whistleblower protections, penalties for body-worn camera deactivation, and external oversight to ensure compliance with recommended changes.”

Mota stated, Sister Warriors “are immensely grateful to the incarcerated women and trans people who bravely shared their experiences. Their courage is the cornerstone of our work and the drive behind our recommendations.

“This report is a step towards acknowledging the systemic issues within our carceral system and presents an opportunity for significant reform. It’s imperative that these recommendations are taken seriously and implemented swiftly to safeguard the well-being and safety of incarcerated people.”

State Senator Nancy Skinner, chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, said, “The LWC has been honored to witness the new and important collaboration between the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, and advocates for people incarcerated in women’s prisons that has developed since the LWC-sponsored briefing on sexual harassment and assault at California women’s prisons held last August. This budding collaboration was evident at the LWC’s January 2024 visit to CCWF.”

State Senator Skinner added, “I’m excited to see all of the hard work by prison workers, prison reform activists, and, most importantly, people incarcerated in our women’s prisons who shared their stories and ideas for improvement that the working group included in this crucial report.”

Skinner said she is “confident that these collaborative efforts have laid the groundwork for continued partnership and will lead us to a day when no one experiences sexual assault or harassment at the hands of the people the state hires to ensure their safety while in custody.”