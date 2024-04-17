Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Delayed Sentencing Leaves Accused in County Jail for Additional Two Weeks

By Olivia Biliunas and Kayla Garcia-Pebdani

WOODLAND, CA – An accused remains in county jail for an additional two weeks despite pleading after Judge Sonia Cortés’ delayed the sentencing hearing this Tuesday morning in Yolo County Superior Court.

The accused was facing two felony charges, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Deputy Public Defender Courtney Levitt notified the court the defense was ready for sentencing, but Judge Cortés said she was “not ready,” and would like additional time to review the case and postponed sentencing to a later date.

Judge Cortés told the defense scheduling later this afternoon would not be available, and that “this is a really bad week.”

Originally, Judge Cortés rescheduled sentencing to four weeks, but DPD Levitt opposed that, asking for the sentencing hearing to be set as soon as possible.

Judge Cortés proposed May 14, whereas DPD Levitt requested April 27.

DPD Levitt told the court the accused would plead no contest and requested eight months mandatory supervision, consecutive with the accused’s Sacramento cases.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo consented to enter the plea Tuesday in agreement with DPD Levitt.

After the accused pleaded no contest to Count 1, the charge of grand theft over $950, DDA Palumbo moved to dismiss the case in light of the plea agreement. Judge Cortés accepted the accused’s plea.

Judge Cortés set the sentencing hearing for April 29. The accused will remain in custody at the Yolo County Jail until sentencing.

Olivia Biliunas is a fourth year student at UC Davis pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a minor in Professional Writing. With a passion for the field of law she hopes to one day find herself making an impact on other people's lives as a lawyer. In her spare time she loves to go skiing and wakesurfing.

