Following Senate Passage, ‘Safer California’ Plan Aims to Combat California Organized Theft and Enhance Behavioral Health Services 

By Leela Bronner

SACRAMENTO, CA – In a statement, California State Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Fremont) said Senate Pro Tempore Mike McGuire’s “Safer California” package—approved by the Senate this week— “could improve safety across California.”

The plan includes three bills which target organized theft, behavioral health integrated coverage and behavioral health facilities.

Senator Wahab said that the legislation was formulated with subject matter experts and law enforcement to address the retail theft and fentanyl crises to ultimately make California safer.

The three bills authored by Wahab are SB 982, SB 1320 and SB 1319.

SB 982, entitled “Organized Theft Sunset Removal,” assures organized theft remains criminalized so that it can be legally combatted; SB 1320, entitled “Behavioral Health Integrated Coverage,” establishes health plans and mandates insurers must “reimburse providers for mental health and substance use disorder treatments that are integrated with primary care.”

The final bill, SB 1319 under the name “Skilled Nursing Facilities,” aims to convert unused skilled nursing facilities into behavioral health facilities in an efficient and organized manner.

Also in her statement, Wahab expressed her confidence on passing a balanced budget on time and ensured that her budget agencies are “making smart decisions about where (they) can make cuts and create greater fiscal efficiencies.”