Community Conversation on Housing: Audio Stories from Low-Income Parents in Davis

Comments from Ximena Diez-Jackson

I’m Ximena Diez-Jackson, Davis Young Unified School District Coordinator of Language Justice and Family Partnership with UC Davis Professor Natalia Deeb-Sossa. We are facilitators of un Cafecito. Un cafecito is a DJUSD leadership project in partnership with Davis Phoenix Coalition and funded by Yolo County, ARP mini grants. It is a biweekly Spanish virtual encounter for 10 Latina mothers.

Un Cafecito shares resources available at the schools, the city and the county, and invites guest speakers to talk about issues of interest of the Senoras.

With Professor Deeb Sosa, we surveyed the RAs about housing in Davis. These are their answers. RA’s profile. They have lived in Davis from four to 26 years. All are parents of Davis schoolchildren. They live in families of three to seven people—most live in low-income apartments and pay between $1000 and almost 2000 monthly for rent, which is 50 to 70% of their income. They’re employed in Davis in a bakery as a waitress kitchen help, cook, housekeeping.

Now you will hear their voices.