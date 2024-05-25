Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Community Conversation on Housing: Audio Stories from Low-Income Parents in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
Leave a comment
35 Views

Comments from Ximena Diez-Jackson

I’m Ximena Diez-Jackson, Davis Young Unified School District Coordinator of Language Justice and Family Partnership with UC Davis Professor Natalia Deeb-Sossa.  We are facilitators of un Cafecito. Un cafecito is a DJUSD leadership project in partnership with Davis Phoenix Coalition and funded by Yolo County, ARP mini grants. It is a biweekly Spanish virtual encounter for 10 Latina mothers.

Un Cafecito shares resources available at the schools, the city and the county, and invites guest speakers to talk about issues of interest of the Senoras.

With Professor Deeb Sosa, we surveyed the RAs about housing in Davis. These are their answers. RA’s profile. They have lived in Davis from four to 26 years. All are parents of Davis schoolchildren. They live in families of three to seven people—most live in low-income apartments and pay between $1000 and almost 2000 monthly for rent, which is 50 to 70% of their income. They’re employed in Davis in a bakery as a waitress kitchen help, cook, housekeeping.

Now you will hear their voices.

Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for