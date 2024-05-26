U.S. Dept of Justice Arrests California Man for Making Antisemitism Threats

By The Vanguard Staff

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – The U.S. Dept. of Justice late this week said it arrested a California man for making threat “motivated by antisemitism,” which DOJ said it will not tolerate.

Huntington Beach resident Kevin Dunlow, 62, was jailed on federal charges for “sending threats to individuals and knowingly making false bomb threats, described by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as “Hate-fueled, violent threats (to) endanger the safety of individuals and entire communities.”

Garland added, in a department statement, “This defendant is accused of making explicit and detailed threats, ranging from making a bomb threat against the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, to threatening an elected official, to telling a Rabbi, ‘I am coming to the Temple to kill all the Jews and the children.’”

“We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting law enforcement, elected officials, or average citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “The complaint alleges the defendant made violent threats against people of faith, cops, and public servants. These cases will always receive our highest attention.”

DOJ, citing the complaint affidavit, charged Dunlow “made numerous threats targeting multiple entities and individuals, including an elected official, members of law enforcement, and several synagogues located in North Carolina, while residing in California at the time the threats were made.

“On or about May 7, Dunlow allegedly stated, ‘Jews didn’t deserve to live. Jews didn’t deserve to be on this earth. I’m going to kill the Jews. I’m coming to the Temple to kill all the Jews and the children.’”

DOJ added Dunlow allegedly “made a false bomb threat to the Wake County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office, and is charged with “illegally using any form of communication to send a threat to harm or kidnap another person intentionally (and) illegally knowingly making false reports about bombs.

If convicted, Dunlow faces five years in prison for each charge, noted the DOJ in its statement.