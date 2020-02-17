Soroptimists Host Golf Tournament

Soroptimist International of Greater Davis will host its annual golf tournament on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Davis Municipal Golf Course. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Yolo County’s Multi-Disciplinary Interview Center, which benefits victims of child abuse and their families, and Soroptimist programs.

A silent auction and raffle will be held in conjunction with the golf tournament. The competition features a two-person scramble format with handicap and Callaway flights. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. There will be prizes for tournament winners, closest-to-the-pin and most accurate drive. The cost is $100.00 per player, which includes lunch.

Golfers are encouraged to bring their friends and to sign up for this fun and relaxing tournament. Interested golfers should contact Grace Starkovich at graceanddave@yahoo.com or call 530-756-6673 or Wanda Winton at walter.winton@sbcglobal.net or call 530-756-9222.