Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 41 – Julie Gunnigle Takes on Maricopa Prosecutor

Julie Gunnigle is the latest in our progressive prosecutor series on Everyday Injustice.

She is running as a reformer in a district long held by Bill Montgomery. In addition, Maricopa County is well known as the home of notorious Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Among the issues Ms. Gunnigle spoke to on Everyday Injustice, liberalization of marijuana policies. Arizona is the only state for whom even a trace amount of marijuana possession is charged as a misdemeanor and Bill Montgomery was notorious for filing charges in marijuana cases.
David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

