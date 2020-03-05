Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 47 – Jonathan Rapping and Gideon’s Promise

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
5 Views
Share:

Jonathan Rapping is a nationally renowned criminal justice innovator who is the founder and president of Gideon’s Promise, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public defender advocacy organization that provides training, leadership development and mentorship to improve the quality of legal representation for the clients and communities they serve.

His book by the name of Gideon’s Promise will be out May 5.

We talked about the need to engage public defenders in criminal justice reform and how to overcome obstacles like lack of resources and high case loads through changing the culture in some public defender offices.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for