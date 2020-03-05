Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 47 – Jonathan Rapping and Gideon’s Promise

Jonathan Rapping is a nationally renowned criminal justice innovator who is the founder and president of Gideon’s Promise, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public defender advocacy organization that provides training, leadership development and mentorship to improve the quality of legal representation for the clients and communities they serve.

His book by the name of Gideon’s Promise will be out May 5.

We talked about the need to engage public defenders in criminal justice reform and how to overcome obstacles like lack of resources and high case loads through changing the culture in some public defender offices.

