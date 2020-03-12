City Issues Guidelines for Public Events in Light of the Coronavirus Outbreak

(From Press Release) – Yolo County has moved to mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as well as other infectious illnesses such as the flu. These measures will take effect today, March 11, and are expected to remain in effect until March 31st as directed by our Health Officer but may be revised or extended.

City Gatherings/Events/Programs/Recreation Classes Guidelines

City Hall remains open.

City-led, Indoor Events Open to the General Public will be canceled. The City will notify parties of cancellations. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis by the Parks and Community Services Director for smaller programs (such as indoor recreation programs) depending upon class size, type, and facility.

Outdoor Events Open to the General Public may proceed. However, the City reserves the option to cancel on short notice as we monitor the situation. Event planners should consider voluntary cancellation pursuant to the County Health Officer recommendations. Full refunds will be provided.

Indoor Events Not Open to the General Public (private rental/use of City facility) may proceed. However, the City reserves the option to cancel on short notice as we monitor the situation and to ensure that any City staff support needed for the event does not pose unnecessary risk. Event planners should consider voluntary cancellation pursuant to the County Health Officer recommendations. Full refunds will be provided.

City Commissions and 2×2 meetings will proceed only for essential and/or time- sensitive matters. For meetings that are held, provisions will be made for participation of commissioners by remote methods as may be desired by commissioners, or other remote participation tools. The City Clerk will provide specific guidance to commission staff liaisons.

City Council Meetings will proceed with the exception of ceremonial, reception, and other "non-business" items.

will proceed with the exception of ceremonial, reception, and other “non-business” items. Alternative methods of providing comments will be highlighted for those wishing to provide comments but not attend City Council and Commissions meetings in person.

Questions?

Recreation Classes csweb@cityofdavis.org (530) 757-5626 option 2

Facility Rentals csweb@cityofdavis.org (530) 757-5626 option 2

City Manager’s Office – cmoweb@cityofdavis.org (530) 757-5602

To see the guidelines issued from the Yolo County Health Officer or the California Department of Public Health, use this link: www.yolocounty.org/coronavirus