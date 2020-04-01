Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 55 – Story of Joann Parks Wrongly Convicted of Arson Murder

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
5 Views
Share:
Joann Parks was convicted for the 1989 arson deaths of her three children and the subject of the book Burned from 2019. She had her sentence commuted and will be eligible to appear in front of a parole board.

In 1989 she was a young mother who lost her kids in a tragic fire. Except the investigators at the time, using archaic methods, determined that it wasn’t a tragic fire, it was arson and therefore murder and on the basis of this evidence, Ms. Parks was sentenced to life in prison.

But we have learned a lot about arson since then – and we now know that things that used to be taken as telltale signs of arson are now flawed science and were likely if not certainly accidental.

However, the system is not not able to correct those problems – even as experts know that the science is bad.

I learned about this case through a book called “Burned” by Pulitzer Prize winning Journalist Edward Humes. Tragically the judicial system could not or would not exonerate Ms. Parks, but on Friday Governor Newsom commuted her sentence which will allow her to attempt parole.

Joining Everyday Injustice to talk about the Joann Parks case is California Innocence Project Attorney Raquel Cohen.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for