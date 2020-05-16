My View: Media Botches LA Jail Story

Early this week, the media reported on a strange case where the LA Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, citing video evidence, alleged that inmates at the Los Angeles jail were intentionally infecting themselves with COVID-19.

As we noted in the commentary that appeared on Wednesday, the sheriff apparently did not corroborate the case with any admissions from the participants in the video.

Moreover, he vastly overstated the evidence, stating, “As a direct result of the behavior seen in the video, 21 men tested positive for COVID-19 within a week.”

He also claimed that the men mistakenly believed they would be released if they tested positive—even though there were no acknowledgments by the inmates and therefore it would be hard to discern what their intention was and whether they had such a belief.

One of the more interesting facets of the Los Angeles jail story is the lack of critical coverage by the media—most of which simply picked up the LA Sheriff’s press release and/or press conference and covered it uncritically without any counterweight.

Media accounts, for instance, failed to note that the videos show two instances where inmates at the very least were gathered in close proximity. The sheriff overstated his evidence, claiming a direct link between their actions and their infections, and one of the things we ought to ask is whether these are the only two instances where the inmates were in that common area without masks or social distancing.

If that was a regular practice then perhaps it would not be surprising if a large number of people contracted the virus.

Nor did the media point out that Sheriff Villanueva was under heavy criticism for failing to take appropriate steps to protect the jail from a COVID outbreak and that the video thoroughly

demonstrates that.

Even if you buy the cover story by the sheriff, where are the guards enforcing social distancing in the common area?

On a webinar Thursday that focused on media coverage during COVID-19, an LA Times reporter, Robert Greene, pointed out that on Monday the sheriff released video that purported to show that there were inmates who were infecting themselves in order to win early release.

“Unfortunately a lot of news outlets took what the sheriff said and ran with it,” he said. “You’ll see a lot of reports that take the sheriff’s assertion on face value. There was a scheme to infect themselves, purpose of that scheme was to get release from jail or to join in a lawsuit.

“These are all assertions from the sheriff—none of them have been verified independently,” he said.

He pointed out, “If you look at the video yourself—and I encourage you to do that—it seems to me what you will find is not necessarily proof of a scheme of inmates to infect themselves, what you’ll find is the sheriff’s utter inability to have social distancing in jail.”

Even though he said that “the sheriff has reduced the number of jail inmates by something like 9000, nevertheless, they’re still housed in dorm areas or common areas where a person is not able to socially distance himself or herself from others.”

The sudden rise in COVID-19 in the jail, he surmised, “has at least as much to do with the practices in the jail as it does with some purported scheme.”

The sheriff said “until that point he was successful at keeping COVID-19 out of the jail.” He said, “Think about it, how can a bunch of inmates infect each other by circulating an infected cup that an infected person drank from if there were no infections there in the first place?”

He found that the video shows something really astounding, “that there really is no social distancing in the jail despite the reduction in the number of inmates.”

Law Professor John Pfaff pointed out something else important: “When they put out these articles, they quote law enforcement as objective relayers of facts on the ground.”

He argued, “Law enforcement is not an objective stater of facts. They are a politically invested interest group that’s found their traditional approach to law enforcement under sustained attack and they are pushing back relentlessly.”

Furthermore, the incident in question—even if we accept the sheriff’s account—only accounts for around 30 inmates testing positive for COVID.

That does not exonerate the sheriff when he acknowledged that “we had a total of 222 positives inside the jail, 117 inmates recovered and 18 inmates released from custody after testing positive for COVID-19, but prior to meeting CDC standards for being considered fully recovered.”

One discussion last week suggested the number of inmates in quarantine is at least 4500. So even if the sheriff is right about the video evidence, it does not explain the rise of COVID in his jail nor explain away his failure to enforce proper protocol.

What the video shows is open for interpretation. Nor do we have an account from the inmates as to what their intent was. What we do see—a bigger and more widespread problem—is the lack of social distancing and my guess is that it was not a one- or two-off situation. That it was a regular occurrence. Given that, perhaps that is the real culprit as to the spread of COVID in the LA jail.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

