Davis Chamber of Commerce Public Statement Regarding Racial Injustice and Systemic Discrimination

Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights, Letters and Brief Announcements
The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and far too many others are heartbreaking, and have generated renewed attention on the urgent need to address longstanding inequities and injustices in America toward African Americans and all people of color.

We at the Davis Chamber of Commerce strongly condemn acts of racial injustice and are committed to be part of the fight against racism. Furthermore, we recognize the tremendous costs of systemic discrimination and believe that significant actions must be taken by the business community to advocate and work for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our society and in our economy.

As business leaders, we stand ready to pursue meaningful changes to support those who have been disenfranchised.

We are committed to working with the City Council and other stakeholders to take concrete steps to create a business climate in Davis that promotes economic inclusion and equal opportunity, enfranchising a diverse community of business owners, residents, workers, and visitors.

We can and must do better – as businesses, as a community, and as a society.

