Petition: Change for Yolo County

Three local grassroots organizations, Yolo People Power, Envisioning Justice Partnership-West Sacramento, and Three Sisters Gardens have launched an online petition which acknowledges systemic anti-Blackness and racism in our structures of governance, and demands changes in how we envision and provide public safety.

The petition calls upon Yolo County and its local municipal governments to join jurisdictions from across the nation in recognizing policing as a public health issue, and propose a transition from a weaponized approach to a public safety model. The petition is informed and inspired by programs like Eugene, Oregon’s CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) which differentiates which responders are most appropriate for each call.

This means employing mental health and substance abuse specialists, social workers, and advocates for the houseless community, who are not affiliated with police departments, to respond to most calls.

The petition also calls for an intervention into the mechanisms of participatory democracy, to ensure that marginalized communities are well-represented in decision-making processes, and have the opportunity to speak for themselves. Toward this end, the petition calls on policy-makers to host community forums around public safety in the next three months, and develop proposals for community review prior to the 2021 budget cycle.

All Yolo County residents are welcome to sign the Change.org petition, which has been endorsed by Indivisible Yolo. The petition can be found online at bit.ly/3hdaJDf

We call upon all Yolo County municipalities to promptly discuss, design and enact comprehensive changes. These actions must match a transformation of public safety strategies with dramatically reallocated budgets. The time to wait has passed. The time to act is now.

We ask for public officials and candidates in Yolo County Board of Supervisors, City of Davis, City of West Sacramento, City of Woodland, and the City of Winters to sign on to this petition to demonstrate their commitment to engage with their communities to ensure diversity and representation in decision making. We look to policy-makers to convene public safety forums with communities most impacted by policing and prosecution within their jurisdiction within the next three months. These public safety forums must be accessible and widely publicized to encourage maximum participation. We ask that each jurisdiction develop a proposal to redefine how it will address public safety prior to the 2021 budget cycle. Proposals must address and incorporate the six needed changes described above. These proposals need to be shared through multiple platforms including social media, traditional media, and forums in impacted communities.

Authored and Organized by: Yolo People Power, Envisioning Justice Partnership – West Sacramento, and Three Sisters Gardens – Broderick

Endorsed by Indivisible Yolo County