Introducing: The Vanguard at Berkeley! 

By Özge Terzioğlu and Koda Slingluff

BERKELEY— The new chapter of the Davis Vanguard has arrived at the UC Berkeley campus. We begin this endeavor with a goal: to give a prominent, centralized voice to students investigating Northern California issues. Our writers will begin creating pieces shortly.

Our editor-in-chief, Özge Terzioğlu, established this new student-run chapter of the Vanguard with the help of Koda Slingluff. Özge takes inspiration from her time working as a court watch intern for the Davis Vanguard and her coverage of the effects of COVID-19 on the Sacramento County Jail. Özge decided to bring this invaluable opportunity with her to campus for her peers at UC Berkeley.

Koda is a junior Philosophy major who has been writing with the Vanguard since last year. He aims to become a public defender and help others navigate the justice system. He looks forward to engaging with the whole team as co-editor-in-chief.

The Vanguard at Berkeley has four news desks: Court Watch, Prison Reform, Northern California, and Social Justice.

Of the desks, the Court Watch News Desk will focus on covering hearings in the Alameda County Superior Court. The Prison Reform News Desk will cover politics and policies pertaining to prison reform, both locally and nationally. Reporting on Bay Area and Northern California politics, policies, and more, will be our Northern California News Desk. Meanwhile at the Social Justice News Desk, we hope to unveil local and national injustices in labor, housing, healthcare, and beyond.

Our Court Watch News Desk Editor, Cecelia Wolfcale, is a freshman intending to major in legal studies. Cecelia has experience serving as an editor for the Berkeley Undergraduate Journal and is currently working on a research piece for the Berkeley Pre Law Review.

Editor Anna Judson brings a passion for incarceration advocacy with her to the Prison Reform Desk. A long-standing help to the Davis Vanguard, Anna has aided the COVID prison project, where she reported on the conditions of California incarcerated populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stefanie Lojica is the editor for our Northern California Desk. Stefanie served as editor-in-chief for her high school newspaper, which received a national gold medal of excellence from Columbia University’s Scholastic Press Association. Additionally, she was inducted into the National Scholastic Press Association’s 2020 Honor Roll.

Leading the Social Justice News Desk is Sofia Abramsky-Sze. Sofia is the author of I Really Do Care. Don’t U?: Political Writings of a High Schooler, a book concerning youth action in the political sphere. Additionally, she has contributed to magazines such as Publishers Weekly, The History Channel, and DreamBroad Magazine.

Our team is thrilled to set out on this stage of the Vanguard’s history. We are committed to providing accurate, insightful coverage of legal proceedings in our community. With our collective experience and dedication, we look forward to the successful days ahead.

The Vanguard at Berkeley will begin publishing soon.

