ASUCD Passes a Resolution to End the Use of Degrading Terms Like ‘Illegal’ and ‘Alien’

By David M. Greenwald

UC Davis – As UC Davis “strives to create, foster, and maintain an environment that provides support for students to feel safe, supported, and respected” the ASUCD Senate unanimously passed a resolution: “Resolution asking for the end of the use of the terms ‘illegal’ and ‘alien’ when used to denigrate immigrants, reify superfluous legal language, or deny all UC Davis members equal access to resources and support.”

According to the resolution, “the campus is committed to fostering mutual understanding and respect among staff, faculty and students” and, at the same time, “the University acknowledges the acute need to remove barriers to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of students, faculty, and staff from historically excluded populations who are currently under-resourced.”

The university has committed to “unequivocal” and “longstanding” support for undocumented students and states in its Principles of Community that it “affirms the dignity inherent in all of us and strives to maintain a climate of equity and justice demonstrated by respect for one another.”

The resolution argues that “the ‘A-word’ and ‘I-word’ have an isolating, disorienting, and dehumanizing effect disproportionately impacting students from immigrant backgrounds.”

Moreover, they write, “undocumented students at UC Davis have expressed their concerns with peer students, staff, and faculty using the ‘A-words’ and the ‘I-words’” and add, “the ‘I-word’ is a legally inaccurate personal descriptor to ascribe to individuals beyond one’s self, since being out of status is a civil rather than criminal infraction.”

Statements statements collected through social media and word-of-mouth by AB 540 (regarding undocumented students’ exemption from paying nonresident tuition) and the Undocumented Student Center in response to the question, “How do you feel when you hear the word ‘illegal’ or ‘alien’?” reveals that a member of the community feels that the words are “hurtful and insensitive.”

Another member of the community said they feel these words make them feel “worthless and invisible” and others have said that these words are “dehumanizing,” and they do not feel comfortable when others use those terms.

Kevin R. Johnson, Dean of King Law School at UC Davis, affirmed in the University of Miami Inter-American Law Review that the concept of the “alien” “bears the social consequences of reinforcing nativist sentiments toward members of new immigrant groups while influencing U.S. responses to immigration and human rights issues.”

The Biden administration, in the U.S Citizenship Act on February 18, 2021, writes that “the bill further recognizes America as a nation of immigrants by changing the word “alien” to “noncitizen” in our immigration laws.”

At the January 20, 2021, Board of Regents meeting, the Office of the President affirmed that “the University of California needs to continue awareness of the needs of the University’s undocumented immigrant community members, combined with advocacy at the University, state and national levels for immigrant-just policies to continue UC’s support of undocumented students.”

Pablo G. Reguerín, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, and Renetta Garrison Tull, Vice Chancellor of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in a statement put out on April 09, 2021, affirmed their commitment to the undocumented community by stating, “Our dedication to our undocumented community is unwavering, and we are prepared to be responsive in overcoming barriers to student success.”

The resolution concludes, saying “we affirm the dignity and human rights of all persons, believe no human being is ‘illegal’ or ‘alien,’ and urge faculty, staff, and students to use language that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion” and ASUCD “urges that all administration, staff, and faculty complete UndocuAdvocate Program for Educators (UPE), a training offered through the AB 540 and Undocumented Student Center on campus, to gain a better understanding of undocumented and immigrant student experiences and to create a more accessible, equitable experience for undocumented and immigrant students at UC Davis.”

—David M. Greenwald reporting

