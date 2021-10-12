Pre-Holiday Court Session Finds Incarcerated Released from Sacramento County Jail

By Brandon Blanco

SACRAMENTO, CA – It was a quick pre-court holiday session late Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court—two people in custody in the Sacramento County jail awaiting trials were released Friday evening, while another will be arraigned next week.

Michael Bennett was released by Sacramento County Commissioner Kenneth Brody. Bennett is awaiting trial for charges that include parole violation, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Commissioner Brody told Bennett that he will be released on a $0 bail under the condition that Bennett must stay physically away from Sacramento City College.

“You must stay physically away from Sacramento City College. Can you stay away from Sacramento City College?” asked the commissioner, to which Bennett said, “I have some of my items at Sacramento City College.”

The court resolved the problem by stating, “You can work with your family or the public defender’s office to retrieve you processions.”

Bennet is set to be arraigned Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 63.

Marisol Lopez-Escalante was also released from the Sacramento County Jail. Escalante appeared in court to face misdemeanor charges from Oct. 6, for allegedly threatening someone with a weapon.

The public defender’s office asked to continue the matter to Nov. 29 and have her released, which the commissioner agreed to do under a condition where Lopez-Escalante cannot “strike or otherwise assault” the victim.

And finally, Brandyn Boothe will be arraigned next week on a felony complaint of allegedly committing robbery with the use of a weapon on July 23, and allegedly inflicting great bodily harm on the victim.

Already represented by Attorney Emily Koheler, Boothe will be appointed to a panel attorney to represent him. Boothe will be formally rearraigned Oct. 14 at 1:35 pm in Dept. 65.

