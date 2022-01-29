Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

DiSC Commits to Bicycle and Ped Crossing in the Baseline Project Features

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
(11) Comments
183 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – When DiSC 2022 went before the Planning Commission a few weeks ago, the commission was supportive of the project but they had a series of recommendations to strengthen it.  The applicants took those recommendations to heart and made a series of changes—the most substantial was relocating several of the commitments in the Baseline Project Features and committing to the construction of a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossing of Mace Blvd.

They also agreed to construct a bicycle connection from the west side of Mace Boulevard, north of the Nugget Headquarters, westward to the City’s existing trail system that runs between Lake Alhambra Estates and Harper Middle School.  Committed to planting no less than 1500 trees.  And eliminated the ability to use on-going funding sources to meet affordable housing goals.

The big one perhaps is the bicycle and pedestrian crossing.

“We’ve always wanted this connection and we never doubted that it’s an important connection,” Dan Ramos, the project manager, told the Vanguard on Friday.

The concern was how they could construct it up front with the project because, as Ramos pointed out, “it’s a pretty big burden up front.”

He said, “In the negotiations with the city, especially (Mayor) Gloria (Partida) and Dan (Carson) (members of the subcommittee) and they were very clear that they felt it was so important that that commitment be made.”

So he said, “We will commit to doing it.”  And he said, it will occur “during our first phase before we start a second phase.”

The project, now at 102 acres, has reductions not only in the size of the project but impacts on traffic and parking.

Ramos previously noted, “Overall traffic…  is cut by 55 percent.”

The FAR for the project site will be 0.71—exceeding the 0.5 FAR minimum threshold by the city in 2014 but a slight reduction from the 0.93 FAR of the previous project.

Parking spaces have been reduced from 5858 spaces to 2050 in the current configurations.  With the reduction of the Office/R&D/Supportive Retail from 1.6 million sf to 630,000, the parking space allotment there reduces from 3848 to 1050.

According to the EIR, “The parking ratios used for DiSC 2022’s commercial components are consistent with those planned in the previous DISC project, which represented a considerable reduction from the parking requirements set forth in Davis Municipal Code Section 40.25.090. Similarly, at a ratio of 1:1, parking associated with the project’s residential units is proposed at a standard less than the City average and in a manner that reflects the walkability of the project site and current trends in personal transit preferences.”

The time horizon for the reduced project has been decreased from over 20 years to 10 to 15 years.

The build out would occur in two phases.  Phase 1 would “consist of approximately 50 acres and would include 550,000 sf of innovation building space, 80,000 sf of supportive retail, and up to 275 residential units, comprised of single- and multi-family housing types and estimated to consist of approximately 183 multi-family units and 92 townhouse units. Construction of the residential units would be timed to slightly trail the commercial development, so that jobs are created on-site prior to offering housing.”

It continues, “Consistent with the previous DISC project, housing would be permitted at the DiSC 2022 site at a ratio of one unit for every 2,000 sf of nonresidential development (supportive retail excluded).

“The objective continues to be to time the availability of the homes to be concurrent with the creation of jobs, thereby maximizing the likelihood that on-site employees would occupy the units,” the EIR notes. “Such an approach would achieve the greatest environmental benefit of including housing within the project site.”

According to a new traffic analysis by Fehr & Peers, the DiSC 2022 project would generate 11,284 net new daily vehicle trips, with 1,052 trips occurring during the AM peak hour and 1,155 trips occurring during the PM peak hour.

This again marks a considerable reduction from the nearly 24,000 projected trips generated by the original DISC project with about 2200 during the AM peak hour and nearly 2500 during the PM peak hour.

On Tuesday the project goes before the council where staff is recommending that the council approve the project, which would send it back to the voters.

The project rejected by voters in 2020 by 52-48 margin came back last summer as a reduced size but without that bicycle and pedestrian crossing that was so crucial, given the congestion on Mace Blvd.  A number of people indicated that that was a make or break issue for their support for the project and it was a focal point of the Planning Commission recommendations.

Ramos confirmed that this would be in the baseline project features (see page 52 of the staff report – B52 and B53).

“The DA requires the developer to construct several new bike/pedestrian related improvements, including providing the land for a grade separated undercrossing of Mace Blvd. This will connect the 1.5 miles of publicly accessible bike/walking trails within the DISC 2022 project to a future trail along the inside of the Mace Blvd curve,” the staff report notes.

“The developer will also be responsible for the construction of the separated grade crossing across Mace Blvd and will construct a bicycle connection from the west side of Mace Boulevard, north of the Nugget Headquarters, westward to the City’s existing trail system that runs between Lake Alhambra Estates and Harper Middle School,” it continues.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

11 thoughts on “DiSC Commits to Bicycle and Ped Crossing in the Baseline Project Features”

  1. Bill Marshall

    The big one perhaps is the bicycle and pedestrian crossing.

    Accompanied by,

    agreed to construct a bicycle connection from the west side of Mace Boulevard, north of the Nugget Headquarters, westward to the City’s existing trail system that runs between Lake Alhambra Estates and Harper Middle School

    The latter is a huge commitment, and, an appropriate one…

    The biggest impediment to my giving a favorable vote on the project, has been resolved… there were, and are, others, but with additional information, those may be resolved as well…

      1. Bill Marshall

        Will ‘pass’ for now (in detail), but wanted to acknowledge your question… mainly, they center on the most boring of areas, technical issues… hey, I’m an engineer… I focus on flood plain/drainage, utilities, and traffic/alternatives… silly me…

        Your question is interesting… was it for clarity, or to look for a ‘wedge issue’… unclear… I have provided a clue as to the answer for your question… will you answer the question, “Why do you ask?”

        I seriously doubt you will answer my question… I might be incorrect… we’ll see…

        Another question for you… “Do you support the proposal unequivocally, or do you oppose the proposal unequivocally?” or somewhere in between which is the ‘space’ I’m in…

        Ball is in your court…

  2. Alan Miller

    ’twas becoming clear the pressure for this was coming from multiple directions, not just Sir Alan Miller.  I believe this could make the difference in getting the vote pushed over the line.  I promised I would vote for DISC II if the undercrossing were in the baseline features and being an it of my word, I will be voting for DISC II.

    Ramos talked to me before the DISC I vote and I was convinced of the developer’s sincere desire and intention to build the under-crossing when they could.  But, having been disillusioned by the Trackside reversal (a gov’t entity can interpret away any planning document or promise and call a kumquat a kangaroo if ‘things are different now’), I was thus concerned at how many years of decades it would be before the under-crossing were actually built – as it is needed when DISC opens.  Thus this time I insisted on this being in the baseline features (for my single vote – and my support), this being – apparently – binding, unlike most so-called commitments — as we’ve seen in Cannery, Design Guidelines, list goes on . . .

    I will be keeping an eye on the design, mainly the approach and connections to the City trail system.   I do encourage the developers to drop the idea of routing County buses off Mace into the development at a ‘transportation center’.  With so many last-mile solutions today to pubic transportation, the wise trend is toward streamlining and simplifying bus routes to speed them up, and away from the traditional ‘loop to everywhere’ planning.  Having the 42A & 42B stop on each side of the ped-bus tunnel allows people to cross under Mace.  This should then connect on the east side to a high-quality bike-ped-ebike-scooter path direct into the core of DISC.

    The UCD-Downtown-Amtrak-2nd.Street-DISC shuttle should of course have a joint stop with YoloBus and CAN/SHOULD continue into the center of DISC, because unlike YoloBus, it terminates there.  [Though, perhaps in winter the shuttle could continue six miles south to the migrant/homeless center and solve that problem as well — nah, just pulling y’all’s legs]  I realize the shuttle isn’t in the baseline features which I’ll forgive as operating costs are a challenge – but I hope the City/County/developers find a way, as this shuttle is an key route.

    Perhaps this shuttle could have bike racks and continue over Mace to Nugget as a partial solution to TE’s valid concerns about the difficulty/hazard of bike/peds to get over I-80 from DISC/Target to Nugget.  Regardless, TE is quite correct about the need to improve this overpass to allow peds/bikes safer access.  This is a difficult challenge – perhaps a 2-way bike-track on the west side?  Those highway onramps preclude ‘friendly’ interaction with auto traffic.  Maybe F&P can be tasked with a proposed solution — as a new ped/bike bridge adjacent to the Mace overcrossing isn’t even on the radar.

    I am pleased that DISC will include a high-density housing component on the east periphery.  Unlike the old thinking of no housing, I believe this will help with Davis housing needs.  I don’t for a minute pretend that only DISC workers will live here, but at least they can.  Having the housing component for DISC is a positive in my book.

    As a developer once said to me in introducing himself, ‘I was told if you want to get something built in this town, you need to talk to Alan Miller’, to which my response was, ‘Who the héll told you that  S ???‘.  While my ego may have loved that fallacy, I am here today to say that DISC and team Ramos you have my June 2022 vote and my support.  Thank you for including the Mace Bike Undercrossing in the baseline features.

  3. wesleysagewalker

    Hi Alan,

    Buses will no longer be coming into the project for pickup and drop-off. The transit plaza has been relocated along Mace so they just pull over along Mace. Given the project’s reduced size, it made more sense to not have the buses deviate from their routes.

    The DiSC, 2nd Street, Amtrak, UC Davis shuttle is still planned on being funded through DiSC, so would still be up and going if this project passes.

    Thanks for your support of DiSC.

  4. Ron Oertel

    Congratulations – the crossing has now apparently returned to the proposal that already lost, once (which had already included the crossing).  (Sort of like how McDonald’s periodically brings out the “McRib”, as I recall.)

    In any case, the proposed underpass is proposed on the north edge of the development (last page in the link, below).  Seems like it would be better if closer to Alhambra, and doesn’t appear to be that convenient for those attempting to ride from town to locations beyond the development (e.g., using Road 32A, to continue toward Sacramento).  So, I’m not sure why anyone not associated with the development would care all that much about it.

    But more importantly, one can see from the diagram (in the link below – last page) that it is really intended to serve the “missing half” of DISC, in the future.  (The site that will no doubt be proposed for housing, adjacent to the housing that’s already proposed on the north side of the current proposal.)

    http://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CityCouncil/CouncilMeetings/Agendas/2022/2022-02-01/06-Davis-Innovation-and-Sustailability-Campus-2022.pdf

    The document also includes the following text:

    “a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossing of Mace Boulevard that connects to local and regional trails at a location agreed upon by the Parties. The Developer may be reimbursed for construction of the crossing under a separate agreement between the City and the Developer which will provide that if and when a particular property benefiting from the grade-separated crossing is developed, the City will require the benefiting property to reimburse the Developer its pro rata share of the costs of the crossing, as determined by future studies and set forth in the agreement. City and Developer will utilize best efforts to identify and pursue state and federal grant opportunities for such bicycle and regional trail infrastructure projects.

    So clearly, the developer is seeking other parties to help pay for it – including the “other half” of DISC (and/or, the government).

    Page 109 of the document notes the following, as noted in the article above.  So, as long as the first  phase is not declared “complete”, the bicycle underpass apparently does not have to be completed:

    The build out would occur in two phases:  Phase 1 would “consist of approximately 50 acres and would include 550,000 sf of innovation building space, 80,000 sf of supportive retail, and up to 275 residential units, comprised of single- and multi-family housing types and estimated to consist of approximately 183 multi-family units and 92 townhouse units. Construction of the residential units would be timed to slightly trail the commercial development, so that jobs are created on-site prior to offering housing.”

    It might also be noted that “slightly trail” is not defined, above.

     

     

  5. Craig Ross

    The proposal that lost  was twice the size. Just saying.  Not the exact same project.

    Also if the northern part comes back, that would take a separate approval.  Not sure why that’s such a big conspiracy theory for all the no-ers.

    1. Ron Oertel

      It is either naive or dishonest to suggest that another proposal won’t be forthcoming, on the “missing half”. The funding for the underpass already anticipates it. (I assume it’s an underpass rather than an overpass, but it’s not clear.)

      For one thing, there will be increased RHNA housing requirements, if the commercial component is successful.

      (But honestly, it seems that there will be a serious reassessment before proceeding to Phase 2, regardless. And if they don’t fully-complete Phase 1, it appears that they don’t have to provide an underpass.)

      If I’m not mistaken, the “landing” for the proposed crossing is already on the “other” half.

      I suspect that the northern half will be exclusively-proposed for housing, adjacent to the housing that’s already included on the northern half of the current proposal.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Yes… we know the needle on your record player skips to the same point of your music.

      For brevity, just use a #, like 104… we’ll know what you mean.  The ‘driver’ (pun intended) of the “Mace Mess” is the South Davis folk, insisting on driving at their chosen times, some demanding Mace/Cowell intersection changes, to ‘protect’ everybody from everything, compounded by the Waze thingy, where folk divert in Dixon to same maybe 4 minutes in their travel time…

      I choose my times to use that corridor… have never had a problem… so, not my problem…

      But you seem to have another ‘agenda’ related to DiSC… your  (and others) reactions remind me of a situation I dealt with in my professional life… looking to site a 20 bed battered women’s shelter, the locals protested based on ‘traffic’… their real reason lay elsewhere, but they couldn’t admit it…

      1. Keith Olson

        I choose my times to use that corridor… have never had a problem… so, not my problem…

        So if it’s not ‘your’ problem it’s not a problem?  Others might feel differently…

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for