Woman Takes Plea Deal, Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Stabbings

By Cheyenne Galloway

MODESTO, CA –Emily Butler pleaded guilty here last week in Stanislaus County Superior Court to charges related to a stabbing and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Butler pleaded guilty to the lesser related offense, assault likely to cause bodily harm and assault with a deadly weapon.

By accepting this plea bargain, Butler waived her rights to a preliminary hearing. As a result, Butler and the County of Stanislaus agreed upon a maximum confinement time of eight years rather than nine, followed by three years of supervised probation.

The events transpired Sept. 4, 2021, in the city of Patterson. Butler was allegedly involved in a dispute, which ultimately led to the stabbing of one victim and the physical assault of another.

Butler admitted to using a knife to carry out bodily harm to the first victim by stabbing the woman numerous times in the chest and arms, and assaulting another victim, which was likely to produce great bodily injury as well.

It was indicated by her attorney, Mark Snipes, that it was self-defense.

However, Butler’s plea is considered a violent felony, and it can be used against her in the future to increase her punishment, in the case that she breaks her probation or violates another law.

The terms of her probation also include a restraining order, requiring Butler to stay 100 yards away from the two victims during the probation period.