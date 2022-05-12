Two Men Found Guilty by Jury of Killing Duo in 2016

By Cres Vellucci

Vanguard Sacramento Bureau

WOODLAND, CA – After about a week’s deliberation, the jury in the double murder trial of Chandale Shannon, Jr., and Jesus Campos Wednesday came back with guilty verdicts here in Yolo County Superior Court.

The sentencing date was not announced, but two brothers involved have already been convicted and sentenced—David Froste is serving a life sentence without possibility of parole and Jonathan Froste, who turned state’s evidence, is expected to spend 15 years incarcerated.

Shannon and Campos were charged with the kidnapping and murder of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios who went missing in 2016. According to the prosecution, Shannon and Campos committed the crimes with the Froste brothers

The jury agreed, Wednesday declaring Campos guilty of murder in the second degree in the Rios killing and murder in the first degree of Moore. Shannon was deemed guilty of first degree murder in both deaths.

Moore—who allegedly stole a few ounces of marijuana from David Froste, Campos and Shannon—was killed, according to the prosecution’s theory, after his friend Rios, who had refused to tell the murderers Moore’s whereabouts.

The bodies of Moore and Rios have never been found.

Deputy District Attorney David Wilson, in his closing, told the jury there were only two simple questions about this case. Did Shannon and Campos know what D. Froste wanted to do and did they conspire and agree to help him?

Wilson maintained the answer to both of these questions was yes and, because of that, they’re both guilty as charged.

Addressing Deputy Public Defender David Nelson’s argument, Wilson agreed D. Froste is a monster for the brutal killings of Moore (beaten to death with a tree branch) and Rios (shot), but claimed PD Nelson’s arguments were a sidestep in trying to frame Campos as a “robotic” pawn that was being manipulated by D. Froste.

In fact, said Wilson to the jury, the evidence shows Campos agreed with the killings and was even excited about it. Wilson argued Campos looked up to D. Froste, claiming Campos “chose him (D. Froste) as his idol.”

DDA Wilson rejected the defense claim Campos and Shannon were being threatened by D. Froste and were worried for their families and their own safety was mere speculation, was not supported by the evidence.

Wilson noted Facebook messages from Campos when he thought no one was looking were evidence Campos showed no remorse, and even felt powerful because of what they did.

A year and half after the incident occurred, Wilson said Campos and Shannon never said they were “wrapped up in a bad crowd,” when asked “do you have any regrets?”

Campos, DDA Wilson said, responded, “We should’ve been smarter.”

Responding to the defense strategy of portraying Campos as a victim himself because he was just 16 at the time of incident, Wilson asked the jury “how old do you have to be to know that killing is wrong?”

DDA Wilson said Campos’ age is irrelevant and the question of his being old enough to be tried as an adult had already been decided by a judge and the jury must treat him as if he is an adult.

The already convicted J. Froste testified that there was no indication that Shannon and Campos did not want to be present during the murders and made no attempt to walk away from or try to stop them.

DDA Wilson reminded the jury of this and reinforced J. Froste’s testimony by saying that he had the motivation to protect his brother, David, during testimony, but never did and that his answers had remained consistent, whereas Campos and Shannon had been caught lying multiple times to police

The defense team objected to one of the jurors. The judge overruled the objection.