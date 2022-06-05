Breaking News
Letter: Fill Out Your Ballots and Please Vote for Cynthia Rodriguez

by Margaret W. Ferguson

I’m a longtime resident of Davis who strongly supports Cynthia Rodriguez for Yolo County District Attorney. If elected on June 7—this coming Tuesday—she will work vigorously toward increasing justice, transparency, and public health in Yolo County.

She has valuable experience in both defending and prosecuting cases. In the prosecutor’s role, she worked on many misconduct cases when she served at the California Department of Corrections. She will hold people accountable for criminal acts and support victims while also using—and strengthening—all of the county’s resources for restorative justice.

As advisor to the CA Health and Human Services Agency and as General Counsel and Deputy Director of Forensic Services at the CA Department of Mental Health, Cynthia gained a broad and rich perspective on the problems faced by the unsheltered and the mentally ill in our community.

Cynthia will work effectively with her Deputy District Attorney staff and with Yolo County’s independent social service agencies to further Yolo’s commitment to strong evidence-based programs and fairness to all.

Please vote for Cynthia Rodriquez! If you haven’t filled out your ballot, I hope you’ll do that important civic job right away if you haven’t done it already.

You can find one of the 15 Ballot Drop Boxes or, if you’re in a rural area, a Mobile Vote Center, at this site: https://www.yoloelections.org/voting/polling_place.
If you prefer to vote in person on Tuesday, the website above also shows the locations of the 13 Vote Centers that have replaced the traditional polling places in our county.

Margaret W. Ferguson is a long time Davis resident

