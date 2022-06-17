Mental Health Symptoms in Students

“It is amazing what just one day, one talk can do. You never really know what’s going on in the brain of any particular student.” – Teacher & former participant

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

6:00 – 7:15 PM on Zoom

‘Ending the Silence’ presentation

NAMI Yolo County invites parents, caregivers, coaches, and anyone else who supports and cares for youth to learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if a young person you care about is showing symptoms of a mental health condition.

The presentation, ‘Ending the Silence,’ will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 28. The one-hour presentation includes personal stories, warning signs, facts and statistics, how to talk with youth, and how to work with school staff.

The event is free and aims to grow the movement to end stigma. Register at www.namiyolo.org/june28ets.

NAMI Acabando con el silencio para familias es una presentación cautivadora para los adultos que cuidan a los jóvenes de la escuela secundaria que ayuda a la audiencia a aprender cuáles son las señales de alerta de condiciones de salud mental. NAMI del condado de Yolo invita a los padres, los cuidadores, los entrenadores y cualquier otra persona que apoya y cuida a los jóvenes a esta presentación tan importante en el 28 de junio, de las 6:00 PM a las 7:15 PM por Zoom. Regístrese a www.namiyolo.org/june28ets. Traducción al español disponible.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call (888) 965-6647 for the Yolo County mental health crisis line.

About NAMI Yolo County

NAMI Yolo County provides advocacy, support, education, and public awareness so that all individuals and families who are affected by mental illness can build better lives. We envision a stigma-free future where all people affected by a mental health condition experience resiliency and recovery with safe, affordable housing, meaningful activities, supportive relationships, and hope. Support groups, classes, and other resources are at www.namiyolo.org.