Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Civil Rights Attorney Pamela Price Endorsed by UAW Western States for Alameda County District Attorney Race

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
36 Views
Share:
Pamela Price at a press conference in September 2021, photo by David Greenwald

By Naya Wiezel

OAKLAND, CA – Civil Right Attorney Pamela Price has been endorsed by UAW (United Auto Workers) Western States in her Nov. 8 race for Alameda County District Attorney.

The UAW is a union with an extensive network across the nation and in many different sectors of the economy. The UAW Western region, consisting of The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implementation Workers of America, represents 40,000 members.

The UAW represents individuals in a range of different work environments, from multinational corporations to private non-profit groups.

The District Attorney’s race is particularly important to the UAW because the union believes that by reforming the justice system in Alameda County, it could greatly improve the lives of its residents.

The UAW has long advocated for social and economic rights for all, and has long been a pillar in legislation toward civil rights goals, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Joe Padilla, President of UAW Local 887 and Chair of the UAW Western States, said, “UAW Western States is proud to support Pamela Price for Alameda County District Attorney. Our members trust Pamela to make real and substantive changes in how justice works in Alameda County.”

He added, “Pamela’s record shows that she shares our common goal of protecting and advancing the best interests of UAW members, working families, and our communities. We look forward to working with her to create a more just and equitable Alameda County.”

Price, whose platform advocates for social justice and improvements of the criminal justice system, responded she was honored to have the endorsement of “such a diverse organization with a long and respected history of standing up for social justice, healthcare access, workplace safety and civil rights is so fitting and inspiring.”

Price also weighed in on her opponent, Terry Wiley, claiming the “working people of Alameda County don’t trust him.”

Price charged, “My opponent has had 32 years to fix our justice system, from within and he has not done it. Now, because he wants to run for office in a County where he has never lived, (he’s) claiming that he can fix our system.”

Price added that voters only know him because “he only moved to Alameda County to run for this seat and he does not have a vested interest in our community. The UAW also knows that my opponent is not a progressive.”

In addition to the endorsement by UAW Western States, Price has already secured the endorsements of many different workers associations across the state, including Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO (APALA), ATU Local 192, California Nurses Association, the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), SEIU Local 1021, UAW Western States, United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 5, Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 9415, the International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 10 and the ILWU Northern California District Council.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Naya Wiezel is a 3rd year undergraduate student at UCLA majoring in Political Science with a minor in Public Affairs. She has a passion for political activism and is a part of social justice groups on campus. She plans on attending law school after completing her undergraduate studies and hopes to go into entertainment law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for