Civil Rights Attorney Pamela Price Endorsed by UAW Western States for Alameda County District Attorney Race

By Naya Wiezel

OAKLAND, CA – Civil Right Attorney Pamela Price has been endorsed by UAW (United Auto Workers) Western States in her Nov. 8 race for Alameda County District Attorney.

The UAW is a union with an extensive network across the nation and in many different sectors of the economy. The UAW Western region, consisting of The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implementation Workers of America, represents 40,000 members.

The UAW represents individuals in a range of different work environments, from multinational corporations to private non-profit groups.

The District Attorney’s race is particularly important to the UAW because the union believes that by reforming the justice system in Alameda County, it could greatly improve the lives of its residents.

The UAW has long advocated for social and economic rights for all, and has long been a pillar in legislation toward civil rights goals, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Joe Padilla, President of UAW Local 887 and Chair of the UAW Western States, said, “UAW Western States is proud to support Pamela Price for Alameda County District Attorney. Our members trust Pamela to make real and substantive changes in how justice works in Alameda County.”

He added, “Pamela’s record shows that she shares our common goal of protecting and advancing the best interests of UAW members, working families, and our communities. We look forward to working with her to create a more just and equitable Alameda County.”

Price, whose platform advocates for social justice and improvements of the criminal justice system, responded she was honored to have the endorsement of “such a diverse organization with a long and respected history of standing up for social justice, healthcare access, workplace safety and civil rights is so fitting and inspiring.”

Price also weighed in on her opponent, Terry Wiley, claiming the “working people of Alameda County don’t trust him.”

Price charged, “My opponent has had 32 years to fix our justice system, from within and he has not done it. Now, because he wants to run for office in a County where he has never lived, (he’s) claiming that he can fix our system.”

Price added that voters only know him because “he only moved to Alameda County to run for this seat and he does not have a vested interest in our community. The UAW also knows that my opponent is not a progressive.”

In addition to the endorsement by UAW Western States, Price has already secured the endorsements of many different workers associations across the state, including Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO (APALA), ATU Local 192, California Nurses Association, the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), SEIU Local 1021, UAW Western States, United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 5, Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 9415, the International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 10 and the ILWU Northern California District Council.