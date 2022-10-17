Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 171: Andrew Warren Discusses Being Suspended by DeSantis

On August 4, Andrew Warren, the twice-elected State Attorney for Florida’s Hillsborough County was about to announce a major breakthrough in a 39 year old cold rape and murder case when he was informed by armed deputies entering his office that Gov. Ron DeSantis had suspended him from office.

Why? Warren believes that the move was politically motivated by stances he took on prosecuting abortion cases.

Warren has now sued DeSantis in federal court, arguing that the order suspending him was an unconstitutional abuse of authority and infringed on his First Amendment rights.

Warren this week joins Everyday Injustice as he discusses his case, his record as DA, and the political move that DeSantis has made.