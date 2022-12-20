Breaking News
Prosecutor Commends Defense Attorney for Advocacy Following Early Case Management Conference

By Michael Apfel

MODESTO, CA – After a date was agreed upon for a future proceeding in Stanislaus County Superior Court late last week, the prosecutor and judge praised the defense counsel’s stellar advocacy for his client who was facing a misdemeanor charge.

Before the proceeding had come to an end, private defense attorney Alonzo Gradford made one final ask, confirming the accused’s custody credits would be recognized.

Judge Shawn Bessey asked Deputy District Attorney Aurora Maddocks if she had anything else to be addressed, and she used the opportunity to comment on her appreciation of Gradford’s advocacy.

“Mr. Gradford, when this case started, the offer was a lot higher. He did a good job advocating for his client and actually got (the prosecution) to dismiss a case due to his research and vigorous defense of this case.”

Judge Bessey added his own commentary afterwards.

“I want to say thank you Ms. Maddocks for putting up with my constant application, daily, nightly, and on the weekends, advocating for my client. Thank you for that,” said Gradford.

The hearing concluded, and Judge Bessey explained that Judge Stephens would be handling the accused’s further proceedings. No bail was granted for the accused, and the judge wished him good luck in his upcoming proceedings.

Michael Apfel is a second year at USC majoring in Legal Studies and minoring in Sports Media Industries. He plans on law school after his undergraduate studies looking to work in social justice.

