Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 201: Eric Genuis Performs for Incarcerated People

Eric Genuis is a Canadian composer and pianist who now lives in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. He is noted for his Concerts for Hope. He performs his original compositions more than a hundred times a year.

This week on Everyday Injustice, Eric Genuis describes how he came to perform for incarcerated people – including condemned men on death row – hundreds of times each year and the impact of his music on those people.

He talked about the power of music to lift and heal.

Listen as Eric Genuis discusses what it’s like to play in prisons, inner city schools, and rehab centers across the country and the world.