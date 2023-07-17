17 Years of the Vanguard!!! New Website Coming soon…

It was 17 years ago yesterday – July 30, 2006 – that the Vanguard was launched. Pretty remarkable how far we have come from the days of the free blogger website.

Excerpt from the first post:

Most in Davis this summer find ways to escape the heat in the comfort of the air conditioned homes, the cool of the pool, or the leisure of a well-time vacation. For some of us though, this summer has ushered in dark times and dark events in the second-most-educated city in the country. For the last year, a movement has been growing in the city of Davis. People of color, the few that there are in Davis, have been speaking out, coming out, and calling out for help. Numerous stories of police abuse and misconduct have arisen in the media, even more have been held just outside of the limelight of the Davis Enterprise, the guardians of the order and the status quo.

See the full post on the original Blogspot website.

I am pleased to announce that we are going to be launching (finally) a new website. This will be the first new website since 2014. We have signed the contract and hope to have a nice modern site that is easy to use and navigate.

Please consider a donation to help fund the new website.

To donate directly – hit this link

We will also be hosting our 13th Annual Event on October 19 at the Bank in Sacramento.

It will be an awards Gala, honoring at least nine people and organizations (to be announced later this week) and featuring keynote speaker, Alex Vitale, author of the End of Policing.

Tickets start at $100 per plate. Sponsors at $250. To sponsor this event and support this incredibly important cause – please click here – http://tinyurl.com/Vanguard2023