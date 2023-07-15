Breaking News
ACLU Opposes SB 14 – Human Trafficking Enhanced Punishment

Photo by Roma Kaiuk🇺🇦 on Unsplash

To:

The Honorable Anna Caballero
The Honorable Shannon Grove
The Honorable Susan Rubio

Dear Senators Grove, Caballero & Rubio:

Re:      SB 14 – as amended 4/27/23 OPPOSE

American Civil Liberties Union California Action regrets to inform you of our respectful opposition to your SB 14, which would make human trafficking a “strike” under the Three Strikes Law. While we share your goal of community safety, the evidence shows that increased punishment is the wrong policy approach.

The federal government has suggested effective ways to fight human trafficking.1 SB 14 does not advance any of these approaches. Instead, SB 14 takes a punishment-only approach that disregards the already lengthy sentences imposed after a conviction for human trafficking.

By opposing SB 14, ACLU Cal Action is not arguing against accountability. Human trafficking is already punishable under sentencing schemes that include 5, 8, and 12 years for forced labor; 8, 14, and 20 years for forced sexual acts; and even life imprisonment. (Pen. Code sec. 236.1.) These sentences are often further enhanced by sentence enhancements.

Our opposition is rooted in the evidence that demonstrates that SB 14 will not serve the authors’ goals of “strengthen[ing] protections for the millions of victims of sex and labor trafficking and serve as a deterrent[.]” The research demonstrates that survivors need services and assistance, not increased incarceration expenses.2 Further, longer prison sentences do not meaningfully deter crime.3 Effective policy approaches include investing in education and awareness campaigns so that community members can act to identify and support individuals who are at risk of human trafficking. SB 14 takes the wrong approach to public safety as it would monopolizing resources that would be better used to invest in fostering safe homes and neighborhoods, addressing vulnerabilities during health care visits, and other supports that survivors and at-risk individuals deserve.

For these reasons, ACLU California Action must oppose SB 14.

Respectfully,

Carmen-Nicole Cox – Director of Government Affairs

Duke Cooney – Legislative Advocate

cc: Members and Committee Staff, Assembly Committee on Public Safety

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

3 thoughts on “ACLU Opposes SB 14 – Human Trafficking Enhanced Punishment”

  1. Keith Olsen

    American Civil Liberties Union California Action regrets to inform you of our respectful opposition to your SB 14, which would make human trafficking a “strike” under the Three Strikes Law.

    Unbelievable.  Democrats on the Public Safety Committee blocked the bill but due to public pressure they later changed their votes.  Who in their right mind is worried about overcharging human traffickers which often includes the trafficking of children?  Why do Democrats worry more about the villains than they do the victims?
    

      1. Keith Olsen

        Obviously the Governor along with most other Democrat state legislators saw the point and got the Democrats on the Assembley Public Safety Committee (should be the ‘Unsafe’ Committee) to change their votes.

