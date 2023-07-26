COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Motion to Convert Felony to Misdemeanor for Getaway Driver/Nursing Student

By Holly Werris

WOODLAND, CA – A judge denied a motion to change a getaway driver’s felony charge to a misdemeanor in a preliminary hearing here in Yolo County Superior Court this week.

The accused is a co-accused in a felony grand theft case, in which she stands accused of driving a getaway vehicle for her co-accused, who stole over $1,000 from Target over multiple trips.

During the hearing, Conflict Attorney Rodney Beedee asked Judge Tom Dyer to convert the felony grand theft into a misdemeanor, arguing that, although the accused had a prior felony conviction, she had not had any criminal conviction in the last 10 years.

“At a prior time in her life, she had quite a terrible time,” Beedee said, noting she had since turned her life around. Beedee explained the accused is now a foster parent, working in county and state fairs, and has nearly received her nursing license.

“I think she became involved in something she obviously should not have been involved in, but her conduct is misdemeanor in nature,” Beedee concluded.

Deputy District Attorney Jose Figueroa agreed with Beedee to a point, but contended her conduct as a getaway driver does not preclude her from a felony charge. The amount stolen was also too high to warrant a misdemeanor.

“It’s almost double the felony threshold,” Figueroa explained.

Beedee reiterated his client’s employment status and work towards receiving her nursing license. “I think she deserves a break,” he said.

Dyer ruled against the accused, citing the accused’s knowledge of the crime being committed ahead of time, adding, “I think that’s more than someone who’s purely accessory after the fact.”

The next court date is Aug. 7.