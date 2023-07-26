Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Motion to Convert Felony to Misdemeanor for Getaway Driver/Nursing Student

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
18 Views
Share:

By Holly Werris

WOODLAND, CA – A judge denied a motion to change a getaway driver’s felony charge to a misdemeanor in a preliminary hearing here in Yolo County Superior Court this week.

The accused is a co-accused in a felony grand theft case, in which she stands accused of driving a getaway vehicle for her co-accused, who stole over $1,000 from Target over multiple trips.

During the hearing, Conflict Attorney Rodney Beedee asked Judge Tom Dyer to convert the felony grand theft into a misdemeanor, arguing that, although the accused had a prior felony conviction, she had not had any criminal conviction in the last 10 years.

“At a prior time in her life, she had quite a terrible time,” Beedee said, noting she had since turned her life around. Beedee explained the accused is now a foster parent, working in county and state fairs, and has nearly received her nursing license.

“I think she became involved in something she obviously should not have been involved in, but her conduct is misdemeanor in nature,” Beedee concluded.

Deputy District Attorney Jose Figueroa agreed with Beedee to a point, but contended her conduct as a getaway driver does not preclude her from a felony charge. The amount stolen was also too high to warrant a misdemeanor.

“It’s almost double the felony threshold,” Figueroa explained.

Beedee reiterated his client’s employment status and work towards receiving her nursing license. “I think she deserves a break,” he said.

Dyer ruled against the accused, citing the accused’s knowledge of the crime being committed ahead of time, adding, “I think that’s more than someone who’s purely accessory after the fact.”

The next court date is Aug. 7.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Ivan Villegas (he/him) is a criminal justice graduate from CSU Sacramento. He wishes to continue his studies in law school starting in fall 2023. He is interested in immigration and international law, and hopes to use his degree for a career as an immigration attorney.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for