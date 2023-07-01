My View: The Elimination of Parking Minimums Are the Future

Mandating Parking Spaces Is Bad for the Environment, and Bad for Housing Affordability

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – When the city of Davis approved its Downtown Plan earlier this year, it set the maximum allowed spaces for residential units at .75 spaces per unit for studios and one bedrooms and one per unit for two or more bedrooms. It did away with parking minimums.

That follows a statewide trend. Last September, Governor Newsom signed Assemblymember Friedman’s AB 2097 which would eliminate parking minimums near transit.

AB 2097, a release explained, “abolishes parking requirements within one half mile of major transit stops, meaning developers will no longer be required to build any pre-set minimum number of parking spaces per a residential unit or per square foot of commercial developments.”

This is the clear trend—the question is why is this the clear trend when the first thing people complain about when these projects have come forward is that there is insufficient parking.

The biggest reason is cost.

Assemblymember Friedman for example explained last year, “On average, a garage costs $24 -$34,000 per space to build, and an underground parking space costs $50-$65,000 to build. These costs get passed onto individuals and families, even if they don’t own or cannot drive a car.”

Many also see this as the confluence between the need for affordable housing and climate resilience.

“Eliminating excessive, arbitrary and costly parking mandates near transit is key to creating greater housing affordability, transit ridership and walkable neighborhoods while reducing carbon emissions from vehicles. AB 2097 unlocks this potential and will help us build our communities in a healthier, safer and more humane way,” said Michael Lane, State Policy Director at SPUR.

“Parking requirements increase the cost of housing, and encourage car use, which drives up greenhouse gas emissions. AB 2097, which is at the nexus of both housing and climate policy, makes sense for state goals to decrease housing costs and pollution,” said Leonora Camner, Executive Director of Abundant Housing LA. “As a mom, I’m glad the state is prioritizing a safer, greener, and more affordable future.”

UCLA Distinguished Research Professor and internationally recognized parking expert Donald Shoup in 2021 recommended three key reforms:

Remove off-street parking requirements. Developers and businesses can then decide how many parking spaces to provide for their customers. Charge the right prices for on-street parking. The right prices are the lowest prices that will leave one or two open spaces on each block, so there will be no parking shortages. Spend the parking revenue to improve public services on the metered streets. If everybody sees their meter money at work, the new public services can make demand-based prices for on-street parking politically popular.



Meanwhile UCLA Professor Michael Manville and colleagues looked at the impact of San Diego’s 2019 decision to stop requiring parking for housing near transit. At the time, the city did so over the objections of housing advocates, but what they found is that such laws made “100-percent-affordable projects more economically viable.”

Basically, as a study from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, found, local parking requirements add about $36,000 on average to the cost of every new housing unit in California built with the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

“For low-income tenants, that means fewer units. For market-rate tenants, it means higher rents,” they found.

In May, the Washington Post found that parking minimums are likely costing people hundreds more in rent.

They noted that the parking minimum rules that were developed first in the 1920s and expanded to the suburbs in the 1950s, “not only overestimated the amount of parking that was needed, they created a society that virtually demanded a car to conduct daily life.”

The Post writes, “Parking minimums shape your entire life even if you don’t realize it, from the size of your rent check to the length of your commute to how many friends live nearby. Requiring businesses to include copious parking spots raises the cost of construction and the amount of land needed, codifying sprawl.”

Moreover, “parking minimums can raise vehicle carbon emissions for generations. But unlike coal power plants and internal combustion engines, minimums are easier to scrap. There is no billion-dollar lobbying machine for parking minimums.”

We have way more parking spaces than we actually need, and “each one costs us.”

The Post also quotes Shoup, who “estimates the United States has about three spots per vehicle.”

Writes the Post, “Shoup isn’t opposed to parking. He opposes cities requiring arbitrary amounts of it, and then giving away so much street curbside parking.”

In his book, The High Cost of Free Parking, Shoup argues “minimum parking requirements raise housing costs, subsidize car ownership and congestion, increase homelessness, deter transit and pollute the air.”

Instead, Shoup argues we need to let builders “decide where to build private parking, encouraging cities to charge fair market prices for curb parking and reinvesting this revenue in public services in metered areas.”

Yeah, I know the people opposed to paid parking are having a conniption about now.

But what those people are missing is that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS FREE PARKING.

If you don’t pay for it at the street, someone else is paying for it. And it’s probably poor people through their rent.

One such study found that the typical surface parking stall costs between $5000 and $10,000 to construct; this includes the value of the land (and this was in 2018).

A parking space in a garage can cost $25,000 to $50,000.

They add, “Excess parking has implications for housing availability in cities facing affordability and supply crunches. Developers who build parking pass the cost on to the tenant—whether that parking was required by a local parking-minimum ordinance, or would have been included anyway.”

Seth Goodman at Reinventing Parking did an analysis in 2015 of how much a parking space adds to apartment rent, and found that it added an estimated average of $225 per month to monthly rents. Again, that was back in 2015—that cost has only increased.

So the bottom line is that parking minimums are BAD—bad for housing affordability, bad for housing supply, and bad for the environment.

The law is now accommodating this. AB 2097 took effect on January 1 of this year. The city’s Downtown Plan—and the downtown is clearly in a transit stop with the train station right there—is in compliance with that law.

Under AB 2097, projects within a ½ mile of a major transit stop would no longer be required by local governments to include a minimum number of parking spaces for every residential unit or commercial business built.

They note, “The bill does not prohibit developers from providing the parking spaces they believe are needed to meet market demand, or that lenders will require.

“Rather, the bill gives homebuilders the flexibility to build projects that meet the needs of each neighborhood and the specific demographics of each project, instead of limiting them to a one-size-fits-all approach and creating unnecessary costs.”

So what happens if you have a car and want to live in the downtown? Pay for a spot. People who don’t have vehicles in the downtown shouldn’t have to subsidize your “free” parking space. The other option: don’t live in the downtown if you own a vehicle. It kind of defeats the purpose of living in downtown anyway.