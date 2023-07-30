VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: THE MAKING OF A CRIMINAL

By Robert Turcios

In order to be considered a criminal in Los Angeles a person has to be caught committing a crime or be connected to a crime with hard evidence or false witnesses.

On 1988 I was arrested in plain daylight, after the person who committed the crime got away from the same officer that arrested me.

It was not a mistake, the arresting officer knew perfectly well what he was doing, and he was well aware that I was NOT the person who committed the crime; I was wearing the same color of clothes as the criminal that got away.

All I needed was a bleeding face for the victims to point their fingers at me. The officer gave me the bleeding face and to him this meant that the case was closed. What the officer did not know was that I saw the gun that the criminal dropped getting away.

At my first court appearance the charges of my original arrest were dismissed as soon as the Judge found out that the police was withholding evidence by not mentioning the weapon.

The Judge knew that hard evidence was going to beat the witnesses. All along, the witnesses thought that I was the one who committed the crime against them: Not knowing that the police had TRICKED them into believing that I was the perpetrator. The police are good at tricking people. They have being playing their dirty game for a long time.

I beat them at their first game, but the police have a bag full of tricks. As I was being released from the county jail, the police re-arrested me. I did not find out why I was being re-arrested until I was infront of a judge again and he accused me of SIXTEEN offenses that included MURDERS, ATTEMPTED OF MURDER, RAPE, and ROBBERIES ETC.

It was as though the police were saying “Let’s see if you can beat this.” I was able to get FIFTEEN cases dismissed; I am sure that another poor devil is paying for them.

I was offered 14 years if I plead guilty for attempted murder. I did not plead guilty. I am doing life in prison. After more than 30 years in prison, the Board of Prison Term asked me to plead guilty for my original charges. I asked the Board how can I plead guilty for a charge that got dismissed by the court. I got another Five years Denial by the board.

I am going back to the Board of 2025, and I know that I will never plead guilty to the FALSE ACCUSATION for which I have been in prison since 1988. Today, I know that many are aware that many crimes are committed by those who shield themselves behind a badge.

By the way, I am one more of the victims of the FAMOUS RAMPART POLICE STATION in Los ANGELES. One day they will pay for all their dirty work.