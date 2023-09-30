Breaking News
Statement by Moms for Liberty on the Bomb Threats

By Beth Bourne and Allie Snyder

I am a lifelong Democrat and consider myself a liberal. After my family was impacted,  I became aware that the Davis school system and other entities were promoting a set of beliefs I do not agree with and believe are indeed very harmful to the young people exposed to them. I am not alone in this belief, and I am not alone among left-leaning lifelong Democrats in this belief. I wanted to do something about it because I have always believed that it is important to speak up when something is not right, and people are being harmed.

I thought an effective means of communication would be to hold open public meetings which anyone could attend and respectfully listen to and question the point of view that was being left out of the conversation in Davis schools and in Davis generally.

In order to do that, I joined an organization—Moms for Liberty—that had similar concerns to my own. I needed to be part of an organization to best organize the events I envisioned and to have access to the public library space in Davis.

With the help of Moms for Liberty, and other concerned mothers in Davis, including Allie Snyder, we were able to bring in experts, including scientists, attorneys, feminists, and athletes to discuss these issues, free of charge, for the benefit and education of anyone in the Davis community who wished to attend.

At every event, activists who did not like what was being said at these events attempted to disrupt the proceedings, but they never succeeded in stopping an event until the event about women’s sports on August 20th.

There, our very first speaker, a young female athlete, was told by a representative of the Davis library that she had to leave the library rather than talk about the facts of what was happening in women’s sports. When other speakers attempted to speak factual language, the event was officially closed down by that library representative.

Many people were filming and these moments went viral, understandably. The result was a great deal of commentary expressed about the fact that our event was improperly shut down.

We wanted to hold a peaceful event, and we did. If our planned event is all that had happened, the event never would have gone viral and become, for a few hours, a national news story.

The shutting down of the event had nothing to do with me. I did not want that to happen, and I did not make it happen.

After the shut down of our event went viral, public opinion was obviously very strongly on the side of the women who had been silenced and kicked out of the library. A day after the event, a bomb threat came in to local media, followed by more bomb threats now even weeks later.

No one knows who made the bomb threats or where in the world they are originating. No one knows the true motive behind the bomb threats.

After the initial bomb threat, I and Moms for Liberty released a statement, denouncing the bomb threats and all threats of violence that would disrupt and jeopardize the safety of the community.

The bomb threats are appalling and do not help Allie or me, nor do they help Moms for Liberty. They do not help the cause we are fighting for.  

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

7 thoughts on “Statement by Moms for Liberty on the Bomb Threats”

  1. Walter Shwe

    Beth and Allie have no control over the millions of other members and followers of her designated hate and neo-fascist organization. Those are the vile and cowardly wimps solely responsible for these terror threats. Beth and Allie are at best DINOs (Democrats in Name Only) and at worst Republicans in sheep’s clothing. To still call themselves Democrats is an affront to all actual patriotic Democrats like myself.

  2. beth

    Hi David – could you edit the comment so the last sentence doesn’t show in Bold font under the advertisement? It’s very easy to miss.  thanks!
    Beth Bourne and Allie Snyder

    1. David Greenwald

      I don’t have any control over where the advertisements goes, however, I did use the last sentence as a subheader so that the lede would not be buried.

  3. Keith Olsen

    Good statement Beth.  Ignore the peanut gallery, for example Walter’s above comment.

    So does this appease everyone who was demanding a statement?  I doubt it.

      1. Kendra Smith

        It’s pretty hilarious and speaks to a particular mindset. They want to have the latitude to blast out whatever hateful, hurtful things that cross their minds, but want the rest of us to just shut up and take it.

        It’s not going to happen, LOL! And it just burns them up.

  4. Sharla Cheney

    Very good, Beth.  Except for the fact that your “young female athlete” was the Outreach Coordinator for the California Family Foundation, a right-wing religious organization,  who immediately contacted conservative media outlets and podcasters to complain that her 1st amendment right of free speech was prevented by an “abusive man.”   This was a huge mistake to invite her to give the Welcome for your event.  You didn’t have to join Moms for Liberty – an anti-government extremist group.  This was your choice and I warned early on that association with such a group would not be well-received.  I don’t want to have anything to do with this group. I won’t attend its events.  I think you should quit Moms for Liberty and disband the Yolo Chapter.

Leave a Reply

