Clara Levers Announces Campaign for Yolo County Superior Court Judge

Davis, CA — Deputy Attorney General Clara Levers today announced her campaign for Yolo County Superior Court Judge in the March, 2024 primary election.

For the past 15 years, Levers has worked as a Deputy Attorney General. Serving in the Criminal Division, Appeals, Writs, and Trials Section, Levers has represented the State of California in state and federal courts, managed complex litigation, and prosecuted criminal cases. Levers is a subject-matter expert on search and seizure and has trained law enforcement officials and prosecutors around the state. Levers has also been a leader on key policy related to protecting the rights of immigrants and upholding the reproductive rights of women across the country.

In announcing her campaign, Levers stated “Yolo County has been my home my entire life. Generations of my family have lived, worked, and farmed here. I have dedicated my professional career to serving the residents of our county and state, and am determined to bring that experience and community commitment to the courtroom.” She went on to add, “As a Judge, I will bring a balanced approach to the bench, make sure all parties feel heard and respected, and use my expertise to uphold the law.”

Levers is heavily involved in the community, volunteering with Girl Scouts Troop 1686 in Davis and with the Woodland Swim Team. Levers speaks fluent Spanish and has been a volunteer attorney with the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation for over two decades, assisting individuals and families with naturalization and DACA applications. Levers earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Mills College in Oakland and her Juris Doctor from UC Davis School of Law. Clara lives in Woodland with her husband and two children.

Levers will run for the Yolo County Superior Court seat left vacant by the departure of Judge Rosenberg, in the March 5th presidential primary election