Defense Details Case of Man Facing Execution in November – Oklahoma Accused Requests Court to Order DNA Testing

By Claire Hsu

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The defense law firm of Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) this past week provided an update of Phillip Hancock’s death penalty case and his suit for DNA testing to prove his act of self-defense.

According to the Squire Patton Boggs press statement, Hancock is an Oklahoma man convicted of murdering two individuals in 2001 with an end of November execution date.

In 2001, Hancock went to Bob Jett’s home after Jett informed Hancock his ex-girlfriend Kathy Quick needed a ride, said the Squire Patton Boggs team, adding Quick had told Jett that she wanted him to deal with Hancock because of a disagreement regarding her use of methamphetamine.

When Hancock arrived, J.V. Lynch was also at Jett’s house, and Hancock did not have any firearms on his person, writes SPB.

According to the Squire Patton Boggs statement, Jett grabbed his firearm and placed it in his pants, demanding Hancock go into a cage while holding a metal bar, details the press release, and when Hancock refused, stating that “there was no way (Jett) could put (him) in a cage and let (him) out” because going inside the cage “equaled death,” Jett attacked him with the metal bar and Lynch later also attacked Hancock and had him in a “chokehold.”

The defense firm added Hancock then got Jett’s firearm from him and shot both assailants, Lynch collapsing on the floor and Jett running to the backyard. Hancock then went out to the backyard and, seeing Jett, shot him again, details the statement.

But, according to Squire Patton Boggs’s release, during the trial, prosecutors asserted Lynch did not assault Hancock.

SPG said the prosecution claimed Jett did not pose a danger to Hancock when he shot and killed him in the backyard after the initial shots and failed to mention why Hancock went to Jett’s house, that Lynch and Jett were involved in a motorcycle gang, and what Jett uses the cages for, to hurt and sexually harm those he forces into them.

Kathy Quick had said during the trial that Jett “had a cage that was big enough to fit an adult person… The cage was well known for very bad reasons,” writes the Squire Patton Boggs press statement.

Hancock’s legal defense team failed to call out the prosecution’s emphasis that Jett had backed off after he got shot the first time, but Hancock followed Jett outside, which did not follow the evidence of the case, charges SPG.

His legal defense team also did not extensively examine Shawn Tarp, Jett’s partner at the time of the incident, when she was on the stand, even though questioning her more would have possibly assisted Hancock in his case, details the Squire Patton Boggs statement.

Dr. Katherine Porterfield, a clinical psychologist, examined Hancock and concluded his reaction to Jett and Lynch’s attack is influenced by the troubles he has suffered in the past such as violent attacks and sexual assault, writes SPG.

According to the press release, the jury was not informed of Jett and Lynch’s history of violence, their involvement with the motorcycle gang, Hancock’s past trauma, or Kathy Quick’s involvement.

The jury foreperson from Hancock’s trial has written and signed a declaration indicating she no longer supports her initial decision to convict him and stated “the jury should have heard that part of the story, if it would change things for Phil,” details the SPG press statement.

According to The Forgiveness Foundation, Hancock’s execution got pushed back to Nov. 20 of this year because Gentner Drummond, the Attorney General of Oklahoma, wanted to extend the time in the middle of each execution since there is not enough staff in the Department of Corrections and it is taking more time to arrange the executions.

Hancock has filed a legal suit requesting to get DNA testing for some of the evidence from the incident, believing that it could determine his reaction to Jett and Lynch’s assault as self-defense, writes Squire Patton Boggs.

Shawn Nolan, an attorney representing Hancock, argues, “Oklahomans believe in the right of self-defense,” (and) “[i]t’s shocking to think that Phil may be executed for defending himself in life-threatening circumstances.”